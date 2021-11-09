Matchday Live: Trophy decider as old faces return to Portman Road

Live

Ipswich Town are in Papa John's Trophy action this evening as a host of familiar faces return to Portman Road.

The winners of tonight's game between the Blues and Colchester United will progress to the knockout stage of the competition, even if a penalty shootout is needed to decide the contest should it end as a draw.

But, as well as progression in the Trophy, tonight's game is notable for the return of a number of former Blues as opposition players.

Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse played nearly 700 games for Town between them, before joining Colchester in the summer along with Freddie Sears and Alan Judge.

Tommy Smith, Dean Gerken, Tom Eastman and Frank Nouble were already at the Essex club, with the majority of those likely to be involved tonight, one way or the other.

Town boss Paul Cook is likely to make changes this evening, with those currently outside of his regular starting XI likely to get a chance to impress.

“The team will change on Tuesday,” he confirmed. “We’ve got a lot of players that want to play and that will be reflected in that team selection.

“I think the fans who pay good money to come in, I think they can be quite comfortable knowing that that’s the situation, so if they want to pay their money, that’s what will be turned out.”

You can follow the game live with us right here.



