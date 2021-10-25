Win tickets to Ipswich Town v Colchester United in the Papa John's Trophy

Win

Published: 3:57 PM October 25, 2021

We've teamed up with Papa John's to give away tickets to the clash between Ipswich Town and Colchester United next month - Credit: Andy Warren

Ipswich Town take on Colchester United in the Papa John's Trophy on November 9. We've teamed up with the global pizza chain to give away two pairs of tickets to the game.

As well as deciding which of the two sides advance to the knockout rounds of the competition, the game also marks the Portman Road returns of a number of former Ipswich stars. Chief among those are stalwarts Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse who, along with Freddie Sears and Alan Judge, made the move down the A12 in the summer. They joined Tommy Smith, Dean Gerken, Tom Eastman and Frank Nouble at Colchester.

All will surely be hoping to be involved in the game and you can be there to watch, by getting involved in our competition.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is follow either our Kings of Anglia Podcast Twitter account, or the KOA page on Instagram, and share the question posted there along with a correct answer.

The question is; Which of these former Ipswich Town players do NOT now play for Colchester United?

a) Luke Chambers

b) Tommy Smith

c) Christophe Berra

Winners will be picked at random, with two pairs of tickets to give away. Deadline for entries is 9am on Friday, October 29.

