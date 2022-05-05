Date set for Town Under 23s' play-off semi

Ipswich Town's Under 23s have qualified for the play-offs - Credit: Ross Halls

A date has been set for Ipswich Town Under 23s’ play-off semi-final clash with Coventry.

The young Blues, now led by John McGreal following Kieron Dyer’s exit, topped the Professional Development League Two South table and will face the Sky Blues as a result.

Town’s position at the top of the table had secured a home tie but, with work ongoing at Portman Road to upgrade the facilities at the home of the Blues, the tie has been switched.

It means Ipswich go to Coventry on Tuesday, May 10 with the game at the Coventry Building Society Arena kicking off at 2pm.

The winners will face either Bristol City or Sheffield United in the final.

Tickets for the Coventry game are priced at £5 for adults and £1 for under-16s.