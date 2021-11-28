News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Town welcome basement boys Crewe for game they need to win

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM November 28, 2021
Ipswich Town take on Crewe Alexandra this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Crewe Alexandra this afternoon. You can follow the game live with us right here.

It's a game Ipswich need to win, as Paul Cook's men welcome the side sitting bottom of the league to Portman Road.

Cook's side will be looking to get back to winning ways following losses at Sunderland and then at home to Rotherham.

You can follow all the Sunday action right here.

Ipswich Town vs Crewe Alexandra
Football
Ipswich News

