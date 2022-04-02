News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Another big afternoon as Cambridge come to Town

Andy Warren

Published: 12:30 PM April 2, 2022
Ipswich Town are in action against Cambridge United this afternoon.

It's another big afternoon for the Blues, as Kieran McKenna's side continue their quest to gatecrash the League One play-offs.

Visiting are Cambridge, are side who pegged Town's two-goal lead back to draw 2-2 when the two teams met at the Abbey Stadium earlier in the season.

You can follow the game live right here.

Ipswich Town vs Cambridge United
