Town game in December moved forward to Friday night

Mark Heath

Published: 5:13 PM October 24, 2022
Wes Burns celebrates his winning goal against Derby County

Wes Burns fired Ipswich Town to a Friday night win over Derby County last week. They will now play on a Friday night again in December, against Fleetwood - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town will host Friday night football again in December, after a League One clash was moved forward.

Fresh off beating promotion rivals Derby County in front of the Sky TV cameras last Friday, the Blues revealed today that their clash with Fleetwood Town, set for Saturday, December 3, has also been moved forward.

The Blues will now host the Cod Army at 7.45pm on Friday, December 2.

A statement on the club website reads: "The fixture was originally scheduled to take place on the afternoon of Saturday, 3 December but has been brought forward a day due to a clash with a potential last 16 tie in the upcoming World Cup for England or Wales."

Town travel to Port Vale tomorrow night (7.45pm).



