Matchday Live: Town gun for back-to-back wins as owner Johnson watches on

Published: 12:00 PM October 23, 2021

Ipswich Town will be looking to back up Tuesday's victory at Portsmouth when Fleetwood Town visit this afternoon.

The Blues won 4-0 at Fratton Park on Tuesday night, with Paul Cook's side moving up to 13th in the table ahead of this afternoon's game. Three points could take them ninth.

The game sees one of Town's American owners visit the club for the first time, with Brett Johnson watching on from the stands.

"To have Brett over for the game will be fantastic for him but it's also fantastic for us and our supporters", manager Paul Cook said.

"It's been a long time since our owners took over and the opportunites to travel because of Covid have been really difficult.

"We know how much they've been supporting us from afar. They're very passionate about the Club and what we're doing on a daily basis.

"He'll see a very passionate fanbase and a very passionate support that care deeply about their football club and are wanting success so badly.

"Hopefully, we can deliver a performance so he'll go back to America to tell his colleagues how proud he was of the team and how much he enjoyed the experience."

