Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Fleetwood win

Published: 5:59 PM October 23, 2021

Ipswich Town beat Fleetwood Town 2-1 at Portman Road this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

A quiet first-half was followed by a good save to deny Dan Batty from a free-kick before then catching the following corner well. Made another good stop to deny Ged Garner before picking the ball out of his net as Callum Morton struck at the back post. Brought an air of calm to this game and probably deserved to keep a clean sheet. 7

Janoi Donacien

Another influential display from the right-back who, while not always finding the necessary cross throughout the 90 minutes of this game, came up with the one that mattered to supply Bersant Celina’s winner. Had a decent enough time defensively, though any right-back may well have hoped to have done more to stop the Fleetwood equaliser. He’s in good form. 7

Janoi Donacien brings the ball forward for Town - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Toto Nsiala

A first home appearance since the opening day of the season saw the centre-half have a comfortable-enough afternoon, which included a good early block on Ged Garner’s shot. He, like the rest of his colleagues, will be unhappy not to have kept a clean sheet despite the win. 7

George Edmundson

Headed home in the first half but was flagged offside, during what was a good defensive game for the former Rangers man. There were times when he was maybe a little casual as he looked to intercept but he got the job done one way or another. 7

Matt Penney

A solid if unspectacular display from the former Sheffield Wednesday man who defended well and got forward when he could. He maybe wasn’t able to attack as often as he has in recent weeks, but he was often there to support his winger. 6

Sam Morsy

Just like at Fratton Park on Tuesday, Morsy looked to get his foot in early in this game, which didn’t always go down well with the referee, who made some odd decisions. The skipper got stronger and stronger as this match went on, ensuring Town had the midfield area locked up. 8

Lee Evans can't quite believe and questions the officials decision - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Lee Evans

You can really see why the pairing of Morsy and Evans has worked so well for Cook, with the pair in sync with each other and clear in what they’re doing. As the game drifted a little before the break, the pair were playing a little deep and maybe having to play safe, but they rectified that after the interval. The Welshman provided the pass which opened the door for Celina’s winner. 8

Sone Aluko

Town’s biggest threat in the first half as the elder statesman of this Ipswich side saw plenty of the ball on the edge of the box but, despite trying his luck on a couple of occasions, couldn’t quite find a way to goal. Left the game early with what looked like a facial injury, suffered during a Town attack. 7

Kyle Edwards

Another start for the winger who had some bright moments, but wasn’t able to threaten the Fleetwood defence too often before the break. Forced a good save from Alex Cairns after it, weaving into the box, before being replaced by Bersant Celina on 65 minutes. 5

Conor Chaplin celebrates and acknowledges the crowd following victory at Portman Road - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Conor Chaplin

The former Portsmouth man is on form, now netting five goals in his last seven games. The timing of this one felt crucial and, really, should have seen Town go on and win comfortably. His strike was thumping, leaving the goalkeeper standing as it hit the back of the net at pace. His link play was good, too, further cementing his spot in this side. 8

Macauley Bonne

Today wasn’t Bonne’s day in front of goal, with keeper Alex Cairns saving a header and a shot which you maybe expected him to do better with, given his red hot form. But the striker still contributed to this win, battling away throughout and providing a focal point. 6

Wes Burns and Macauley Bonne celebrate the victory - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Wes Burns (for Aluko, 60)

On against his former club and provided a good attacking spark, doing the things we know he can do as he ran at his man and attacked the Fleetwood box. Celina scored the winner, but Burns did an excellent job of upping the tempo. 7

Bersant Celina (for Edwards, 65)

The man for the big moments produced in this one for Ipswich, thumping home a late winner to send Portman Road crazy. In truth, he wasn’t involved too often after coming on before ultimately producing the piece of quality the team needed. But he found a piece of magic when it really mattered. 7

Cameron Burgess (for Chaplin, 90+)

On for the final few seconds, making one good headed clearance to help see things out. n/a