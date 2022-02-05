Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in 1-0 Gillingham win

Ipswich Town beat Gillingham 1-0 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Made an early save to deny Danny Lloyd’s free-kick during a half where Gillingham pressured his goal without forcing him into any more serious action, before the outside of his post was struck by Vadaine Oliver after it. He then smartly stopped Danny Lloyd’s bundled effort, with a bit of help from the outside of his post. Brought a sense of calm with some sensible punching and excellent claimed crosses. Did very little wrong. 8

Ipswich Town keeper Christian Walton claims the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien

It felt like the right-side of Ipswich’s back three is where Gillingham targeted their high balls for spells of this game, but Donacien dealt with those well enough. He defended calmly and helped his side over the line in this one. 7

Luke Woolfenden

The academy product is rejuvenated under Kieran McKenna, getting through another game well at the heart of the back three. He read the game well, cut out danger when he needed to and held his own against a physical Gillingham forward line. He still has improvements to make, but his progress over the last six weeks has been impressive. 8

George Edmundson

The former Rangers man ultimately helped come up with the winning goal in this game, getting forward and playing the ball into Chaplin to make the difference. He had an up-and-down time defensively, getting himself in trouble on a few occasions before ultimately doing enough to get himself out of it. The stand-in skipper isn’t hitting the high standards of earlier in the campaign but still played a part in another win. 6

George Edmundson heads clear. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns

The Welshman had a few decent openings and opportunities to cross during the opening period, while also seeing a low shot saved before hobbling off at the break. He did return after it but didn’t last long before being replaced. Hopefully he’s not out for too long. This wasn’t one of his better games, but Town would miss him if he wasn’t available. 6

Dominic Thompson

A home debut for the Brentford loanee saw the left-sider have some neat and tidy moments, with his big sight of goal seeing him turn the ball over the top of the bar after Burns’ parried shot arrived at his feet quickly. Wasn’t able to get forward and threaten on too many occasions, as Town want their wing-backs to, but defended well enough. 5

Dominic Thompson in action against Gillingham. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans

Back in the side after injury and swept the ball around the pitch well for the opening half an hour, while also putting in some dangerous crosses which his team-mates couldn’t quite convert. He began to force things a little at times but continued to contribute throughout. He, like the rest of the team, miss the thrust of Sam Morsy through the middle of the pitch. The Town midfield would have looked very different today with him in it. 6

Tom Carroll

Like Evans, Carroll was back in the side after missing the trip to Hillsborough. As ever, he looks neat and tidy on the ball and is clearly a talented football player, but lacks the driving ability the Blues need in their engine room and the tenacity to put a foot in to break things up. Maybe that’s harsh, given that’s not his game, but the Ipswich midfield didn’t truly get on top of this contest. 4

Conor Chaplin

Today’s match-winner didn’t have a particularly good game. But he ultimately proved the difference as Town secured what could prove to be three valuable points. Was full of running and looked to cause trouble but the quality wasn’t there, as he was crowded out on occasions and wasn’t able to break the lines. The goal, when it came, was an excellent thumping finish. He’s making a habit of that now. McKenna could easily have replaced him with Bersant Celina, as Town looked for a spark, but the decision to leave him on proved to be the right one. 6

Conor Chaplin celebrates with teammates after scoring to give Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

James Norwood

Norwood worked hard, had some good defensive moments for Town and looked to link up with Pigott when he could. But he couldn’t truly get involved in an attacking sense this afternoon. He’s had some excellent games under McKenna but this wasn’t one of them. He looks at his best when paired with fellow ‘Bash Brother’ Macauley Bonne. It’s perhaps not surprising he and Pigott didn’t click, given this was their first ever start together. They had previously been on the pitch at the same time for 23 minutes this season. 4

Joe Pigott

This was a big chance for the former AFC Wimbledon man, as he started only his second League One game since August. He had an early chance, heading over from a Woolfenden knock-down, before spending much of the rest of his game operating deep, looking to lay the ball off quicky with mixed success. He had next to no service in the final third, in fairness, but did hold the ball up well at times. Was replaced soon after Chaplin’s opener, on an afternoon where he didn’t push his case as hard as he would have liked. 5

Joe Pigott heads high over the crossbar. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kyle Edwards (for Burns, 53)

On for his first appearance under McKenna but wasn’t able to impact this game, with very few opportunities to get on the ball and use his dribbling ability. Very quiet. 4

Macauley Bonne (for Pigott, 79)

Having dropped to the bench for this game, the striker came on and offered a good outlet for his side, helping them calm things down and see the contest out. n/a

Tyreeq Bakinson (for Chaplin, 85)

On for the final five minutes, plus an extended period of stoppage time, to help see the game to a conclusion. n/a