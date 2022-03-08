News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Big Portman Road crowd as Imps visit Town

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:45 PM March 8, 2022
Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City tonight

Ipswich Town take on Lincoln City tonight - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are in League One action this evening when Lincoln City come to Portman Road - kick-off 7.45pm.

The Blues come into this game on the back of their victory at Fleetwood on Saturday, which leaves them five points off the League One play-off places.

Town won 1-0 at Lincoln earlier in the season, thanks to Macauley Bonne's goal, and will be hoping for a repeat performance tonight.

This evening's game could see midfielder Teddy Bishop return to Portman Road for the first time, following his summer move to Lincoln.

More than 25,000 tickets have been sold for tonight's game, which is the final match of the club's 'Pack Out Portman Road' campaign.

You can follow all the action with us right here.

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City
Football
