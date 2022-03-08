How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Lincoln victory

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town beat Lincoln City 2-0 at Portman Road this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Barely had to break a sweat in the first half, before also having a quiet second. Made one late stop to keep out Anthony Scully as Ipswich kept their 10th clean sheet under Kieran McKenna. Walton’s kept nine of them. 7

Janoi Donacien

Supremely solid at the back and a threat going forward, combining with Burns superbly down the right flank to allow the Welshman the freedom to attack. Donacien’s been a consistent performer all season and added another game to that tally tonight. 8

Luke Woolfenden battles for an aerial ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

Another solid display from Town’s middle man, who defended well when he needed to and also produced a handful of good attacking moments, including one excellent overlapping run which took him all the way to the byline. The academy product had a few claims for a penalty turned away while also ended the game with a hobble which seemed to restrict him at points during the second half. 8

George Edmundson

Town’s left-sided centre-half was in good form throughout his hour on the pitch, sweeping up some dangerous situations and dealing with the physical threat which Lincoln threw at him. He hobbled off injured, though, as an ankle problem took him out of the game after he attacked a corner at the near post. Town’s defence has been the real strength under McKenna. Hopefully he won’t be out for any length of time. 8

Wes Burns celebrates his first half goal with teammate Janoi Donacien. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns

Was involved early and often in this game, shooting over inside the opening few minutes but finding his range as the first period went on. He finished well for the opening goal, with his 11th of the season, before turning provider as he escaped his man to cross and create the second. He, like so many others, picked up a knock in this game but looked like he’d run it off by the full-time whistle. 8

Dominic Thompson

The Brentford loanee played his part in this game with some neat play down the left flank, while much more Lincoln threat coming down his side than the right. Has picked up knocks in games of late and looked to have another one in this game. 7

Sam Morsy

A fairly quiet opening by the skipper’s high standards was soon replaced by real influence, as he played a part in the opening goal before playing an even bigger one in the second. He should really have scored with what was surely a shot from inside the box, but fortunately his effort landed at the feet of Jackson for the striker to turn home. He had two shots of his own blocked in quick succession from corner, with another in the second half. He’s the driving force of this team, so hopefully the injury which forced him off isn’t too bad. Town can’t afford to be without him. 8

Sam Morsy with a shot. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Tyreeq Bakinson

Back in the side alongside the Town skipper, the Bristol City loanee had some excellent moments on the ball as he popped it off to team-mates. Was slack on other occasions but certainly had more good moments than bad, with one well-struck shot saved in the second period. A good display, possibly his best in Blue. 8

Sone Aluko

The touch the attacker was able to show during this game was outstanding, as he used it superbly to help his side keep possession and threaten the Lincoln defence. Shot over the top from inside the box and linked play superbly well, while also winning the ball back time and again. Received a standing ovation as he left the pitch. Town’s man-of-the-match. 9

Sone Aluko couldn't hit the target with this second half effort. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina

The attacker’s move up the pitch helped turn the game at Fleetwood on Saturday, and he was given the chance in that role tonight. He had some bright moments as he quickly used the ball to bring others into play, setting Kayden Jackson away to create the opening goal. Was loose at times, but certainly contributed to the Blues’ win. 7

Kayden Jackson

Leading the line as the central striker once again, Jackson made an excellent contribution as he crossed for Burns to open the scoring. Had the simplest task to finish when Morsy’s shot fell to him, making it two in two games. But it was his work on the ball which caught the eye, as he took it well and moved it on cleverly to bring others into the game. He’s reborn under McKenna. 8

Kayden Jackson celebrates with skipper Sam Morsy. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Cameron Burgess (for Edmundson, 61)

The defender came on for his first minutes under McKenna and was solid throughout his time on the pitch. He may be needed going forward, should Edmundson’s injury rule him out. 7

Tom Carroll (for Morsy, 76)

The former Tottenham youngster replaced the skipper in the middle of midfield and helped things tick over during the final 15 minutes. Like Burgess, he may be needed. 6

Conor Chaplin (for Aluko, 81)

On to try and bring energy in the final few minutes and did that, flashing a shot wide. n/a