Game off: Town v Lincoln postponed due to Covid

Ipswich Town's New Year's Day clash with Lincoln City has been postponed due to Covid in the Imps' squad.

The Blues were set to host Lincoln at Portman Road in their third and final festive fixture in Suffolk, but the Imps, who were forced to postpone last night's clash with Rotherham, can't raise a team.

Lincoln chief executive Liam Scully said: “We had hoped, under new guidance, to have players returning to the squad after completing a reduced self-isolation period.

"The new rules would have allowed them to come out of self-isolation with a negative lateral flow test after seven days, unfortunately the tests remain positive which means we cannot fulfil the fixture.

“Those who have tested positive will have completed their self-isolation periods in time for our next fixture at home to Oxford United on January 8 which we expect to go ahead as scheduled.”

An EFL statement added: "Lincoln City informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Portman Road due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

"In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

"In addition it will assist affected Clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course."

Tickets for the fixture will remain valid for the new date.

As the match was part of the club's #PackOutPR scheme, ticket prices will be the same for the new date.

The call-off means Town have seen two matches scrapped due to Covid over the Christmas period - their Boxing Day clash at Gillingham and now Lincoln.

Their next game will now be the rescheduled trip to Gillingham on January 8.

New boss Kieran McKenna started his reign with a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road last night.



