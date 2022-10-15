Four wins on the spin? Imps will pose a counter threat

Match Coverage

Kyle Edwards and Tyreece John-Jules celebrate during Ipswich Town's last home outing - a 2-1 win against Cambridge United. - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town host Lincoln City in a League One clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON previews the action.

George Edmundson celebrates his goal in last weekend's 2-1 win at Morecambe. - Credit: Ross Halls

FOUR ON THE SPIN?

An inability to sustain winning momentum is what has held Ipswich Town back in League One.

You have to rewind three years, to October 2019, to find the last time a Blues team put together four league wins on spin (MK Dons, Gillingham, Tranmere and Fleetwood).

The longest League One win streak since then has been three. The first of those was under the caretaker management of Matt Gill in Feb/Mar 2021 and the other two have both come under Kieran McKenna this season (MK Dons, Burton and Shrewsbury, plus the current run of Portsmouth, Cambridge United and Morecambe).

Will three become four today? Can the powerful momentum created over a perfect eight days further snowball heading into next Friday night's mouth-watering Friday night fixture against Derby County?

Another 27,000+ crowd will be at Portman Road for today's visit of Lincoln City. - Credit: Ross Halls

FORTRESS PORTMAN ROAD

This is game two of the 'Pack Out Portman Road' initiative.

As a reminder, adults could tickets to all three October games against Portsmouth, Lincoln and Derby for £45 or, individually, at £20.

A crowd of 28,434 watched the topsy-turvy 3-2 win against Pompey.

Then, without a ticket offer in place for the re-arranged midweek fixture against Cambridge United, 26,414 were there to witness a 2-0 victory.

Build it and they will come. This exciting project being led by a new American ownership group, chief executive Mark Ashton and manager Kieran McKenna has enticed back lapsed fans and attracted new ones too.

Another 27,000 attendance is anticipated today. That will move them into the top 20 best average home attendances in English football this season.

Town remain unbeaten on Suffolk soil in the league this season (W4 D2). They overall record at Portman Road, under McKenna, reads: W15 D5 L2.

Mark Kennedy finished his playing career at Ipswich Town in 2012. - Credit: Archant

IMPS' BIG RESET

National League winners, then seventh in League Two. League Two winners, then 16th in League One. Finishing in the League One play-offs (fifth)... then 17th in League One.

Last season was the first time in a long time that Lincoln City had gone backwards. Manager Michael Appleton subsequently left the club due to what CEO Liam Scully described as 'a bit of misalignment'.

Former Republic of Ireland coach Mark Kennedy was named his replacement.

The 46-year-old finished his playing career at Ipswich in 2012 and subsequently started his coaching journey there as Under-21s boss. Further jobs came in the form of an academy role at Manchester City, head coach at relegation-bound League Two outfit Macclesfield (briefly) and then assistant manager to Lee Bowyer at Championship club Birmingham.

Immediately it became clear he had a squad rebuild on his hands at Sincil Bank.

Josh Griffiths, Brook Norton-Cuffy, Liam Cullen, Morgan Whittaker and Lewis Fiorini all saw their loans expire. Cohen Bramall was sold to newly-promoted Rotherham. Conor McGrandles and Liam Bridcutt both rejected new deals to join Charlton and Blackpool respectively. Then, on transfer deadline day, star winger Anthony Scully was sold to Wigan.

New arrivals have been loans, frees or recruits from non-league/Ireland.

Three wins, five draws and three defeats has the Imps sitting in 18th place.

Lincoln City’s Jack Diamond (left) gets away from Derby County’s James Collins. - Credit: PA

BE WARY OF THE COUNTER

After a 2-0 home win over Derby County, Kennedy said: "We've got a lot of good players, it's just dotting the i's and crossing the t's. They're all young, all learning and all will make mistakes. It's important we don't get carried away by one result."

After the subsequent 6-3 win at Bristol Rovers, he said: "I’ve got mixed feelings because there were plenty of positives but too many negatives for my liking. At times were looked unstoppable going forward but there were aspects of our game that were unacceptable."

Kennedy subsequently switched from a 4-3-3 system to 3-4-3.

After a 2-0 defeat at Bolton, the Imps boss said: "We came here with a game plan which meant we were naturally going to give up possession and hit them on the counter.

"Out of possession we were excellent, particularly in the second half when we really frustrated them and made it tough."

Then, after last weekend's 0-0 home draw with Charlton, he said: "(The 3-4-3 formation) gives us another body in the backline. It makes us really hard to break down but allows us to counter, and I think with the players we’ve got on our team we will be really effective on the counter.”

Ipswich Town youth graduate Teddy Bishop's stop-start career has continued at Lincoln City. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

TEDDY'S TALE

Teddy Bishop's story is a sadly familiar one to Ipswich fans.

Last season, Lincolnshire Live reported: "There have been flashes of quality, but he has failed to string a run of games together due to niggling injuries."

Appleton revealed that medical staff had advised he shouldn't be played more than 60 minutes.

The talented midfielder was hitting top form earlier this campaign. Often playing as part of a front three, he scored back-to-back braces against Fleetwood and Barnsley (Papa John's Trophy).

But on his sixth successive start, the 26-year-old was forced off in the first half against Derby with an injury that will keep him out for several weeks.

Wes Burns and Marcus Harness could both return to the Ipswich Town starting line-up today. - Credit: Ross Halls

WHO PLAYS?

McKenna hasn't named an unchanged team in the league once this season.

He made five changes to his starting line-up for last weekend's 2-1 win at Morecambe.

We know the Northern Irishman wants everyone in his squad to feel like they have an important role to play. We know that, while sticking within the broad structure of his possession principles, he comes up with bespoke game plans for each opponent.

So who starts today? It's impossible to predict.

Luke Woolfenden back in for Richard Keogh in defence? Keogh produced what McKenna described as a 'colossal' performance last weekend. Woolfenden's calm ability to sweep up may be seen as better suited to this latest challenge though.

Play influential skipper Sam Morsy and risk him picking up a 10th booking and getting suspended for the Derby game? Dominic Ball should be available again after sitting out last weekend with a deep leg cut.

Wes Burns and Marcus Harness recalled after being rested with minor muscle issues? There's every chance. Kyle Edwards and Tyreece John-Jules won't be easy to dislodge though. Many will be hoping Edwards gets another chance to shine after his recent impact.

Freddie Ladapo in for Kayden Jackson up top? The former produced arguably his best game in a Blues shirt against Cambridge before being dropped.

As ever, we'll find out at 2pm.