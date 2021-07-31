How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss to Millwall

Opinion

Published: 6:12 PM July 31, 2021

Ipswich Town lost 3-0 to Millwall in their final pre-season friendly this afternoon. Andy Warren looks at how the Town players performed.

Vaclav Hladky

Made a great early save to deny George Saville’s header but could only push Jed Wallace’s shot into the path of Benik Afobe for Millwall’s opener. He’ll feel he could have done better than that but made another decent save before the break, denying Shaun Hutchinson. There was little he could do with goals two and three, as Town’s defence gave Millwall far too much space.

Kane Vincent-Young

Looked to be enjoying himself in this game, getting past Wes Burns whenever he could to try and threaten the Millwall box before becoming the attacking right winger himself following his team-mates exit from the game. He himself departed with 10 minutes to go ahead of next weekend’s opener, not before getting into the box for a late chance.

Kane Vincent-Young with a second half volley that was deflected out for a Town corner. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Toto Nsiala

The big defender was in the thick of the action early on, winning balls back and making big tackles to stop Millwall from escaping behind his defence, before having a scrap with opposite number Jake Cooper from a corner. He and Luke Woolfenden were sitting deep for Afobe’s second goal of the afternoon, with Nsiala looking to move out and stab the ball away but not being able to reach.

Luke Woolfenden

With George Edmundson not involved, this was another chance for the homegrown defender to force a claim for a starting spot in the league. He was first to loose balls on several occasions but Millwall continued to find pockets of space to work and gave Woolfenden and the rest of the backline a tough time.

Matt Penney

Some good moments and some more difficult ones for Town’s left-back, who wasn’t able to get forward too often down his flank while standing off and inviting pressure at the other end. Came charging off his post to try and stop Wallace’s third goal but couldn’t get there in time. Left-back remains an area where Town are keen to recruit.

Lee Evans

Back in the side following a groin problem and looked calm and composed on the ball throughout the game, using it well and bringing others into the contest, while also having a free-kick well-saved. Wore the captain’s armband again and looks likely to have it when competitive action begins. The pick of the Ipswich players in this one.

Rekeem Harper

Every one of Harper’s Ipswich games this season are going to contain some great moments, I feel sure of that. There were some brilliant touches in this one, getting him out of tight areas and moving his team forward. The partnership with Evans is growing but isn’t quite there yet.

Wes Burns in action early in the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Wes Burns

Came close in the first half as he rattled the outside of Bartosz Bialkowski’s post following a clever short-corner routine, while combining well with Vincent-Young on a few occasions. That relationship is growing nicely as we head towards the big kick-off. Came off with 20 minutes remaining.

Armando Dobra

The youngster will have been pleased to keep a starting spot in this one and, as he does whenever we see him in action, he looks to make something happen at every opportunity. It doesn’t always come off and he doesn’t always make the right decision, but the positive intent is there. His stock has risen during pre-season but there is still much more work to do. Didn’t have as much as the ball as he did at Colchester on Tuesday night.

Joe Pigott

Again played a little off Macauley Bonne in this game, with the Town strike duo needing to make their own opportunities by winning balls back, rather than being supplied from deep. That’s because Millwall didn’t allow Town to play. Some clever headers to bring others into the game. Looks a certain starter.

Macauley Bonne looks to head the ball through to Wes Burns. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Macauley Bonne

Another chance to impress for the Chantry boy and, despite Ipswich having a few good moments in the final third during his time on the pitch, he didn’t have too many sights of goal. Some good touches and clever movement, though.

Conor Chaplin (for Bonne, 70)

A first Ipswich outing for the forward, who slotted in behind Pigott after coming off the bench. His best moment saw him scoop a pass through for Vincent-Young to get a shot away which was bundled behind.

Janoi Donacoen (for Burns, 70)

On at right-back and got into some good positions but didn’t produce the final ball needed, with one wayward cross and a couple of instances where he gave the ball away.

James Norwood (for Pigott, 80)

Battled away during his 10 minutes on the pitch but seemed to find a Millwall body crowding him out at every turn.

Tempers flare in the first half. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kayden Jackson (for Vincent-Young, 80)

Another few minutes for the striker, who operated wide on the right. Showed a superb touch to bring down a ball into the box but couldn’t find his man with the resulting pass.

Cameron Humphreys (for Penney, 80)

Got 10 minutes at left-back in this game at the end of a pre-season full of real progress for the teenager. He’ll remember this summer well. Could be in line for a place on the bench next weekend.

Matt Ward (for Dobra, 89)

Managed to pack some, positive, touches into just a few minutes on the pitch.