How the Ipswich Town players performed in their victory over MK Dons

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town beat MK Dons 3-0 at Portman Road this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

A spectator for much of this game, Walton dealt with all which came his way well enough, including an awkward punch under pressure. Made a brilliant double save to keep out Louie Barry and Matt Smith, with the flag going up before both. He wasn’t to know, though. 7

Janoi Donacien

The defender’s first big contribution in this game saw him storm past veteran left-back Dean Lewington and create Town’s opener for Wes Burns with an expert cut-back. He helped make the third, too, as his twinkle toes saw him dance past his man and pull back for Conor Chaplin. Superb stuff from a player who was dependable defensively throughout. An excellent performance. 9

Luke Woolfenden

Kieran McKenna praised his side’s defence at the end of this game and Woolfenden deserves his share of the credit for that, with some good moments. There were other occasions where he was a little sloppy, though thankfully they didn’t cost his side as they stood firm to keep a clean sheet. 7

George Edmundson

Town limited MK to few chances here, aside from a Matt Dennis header which the attacker should probably have scored, and Edmundson was a key part of that. The former Rangers man was aggressive throughout, pushing his side up and keeping the visitors at bay. Town scored three goals but the defence deserves its share of the credit for the performance. 8

George Edmundson heads towards goal. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns

Was involved right from the off here as he connected with old partner Donacien to clip home a beautiful finish into the far corner to give the hosts the lead. His shot was saved by Dons keeper Jamie Cumming, with Marcus Harness following up for Ipswich’s second, before he kept the ball alive and fed Donacien for the third. Away from his contributions for the goals, he looked much more like the player who swept the awards board during his first season in Blue. He looked sharp throughout, even if MK did their best to limit the occasions he was able to run at Lewington, who struggled before the visitors switched to a back three. 8

Leif Davis

The wing-back has taken steps in each of his Town games so far and the same was true today. His stride was a big one as he looked strong, got up and down his flank well and defended excellently. He put some decent balls into the box and got into the box on a couple of occasions, too, giving a first real sight of what he’s all about. 8

Sam Morsy

The skipper was in full control of the midfield in this game, putting himself in for tackles, hounding his opponents and finding nice space to receive the ball in and move his team forwards. He clearly wanted a goal today, shooting wide, having one topped over and testing the goalkeeper on further occasions as he took aim from the edge of the penalty area. 8

Sam Morsy with a long range strike. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans

Another good performance from the Welshman who, along with Morsy, ensured Town had control of midfield in this game. He won a loose ball to help create the second goal, acting as a backboard on a few occasions to stop the visitors breaking. Swept up multiple loose balls and used it well when in possession. The Town midfield is purring. 8

Conor Chaplin

Off the mark for the season with a nice finish, ending a clever move down the Ipswich right, earning the goal his performance deserved. He was everywhere during the first half of this game, popping up in dangerous areas and either looking to turn or bring others into the game. There are signs of his partnership with Harness and Freddie Ladapo growing, while his link up with close friend Burns is as strong as ever. 9

Marcus Harness

A week on from opening his Ipswich account, Harness now has his first Portman Road goal to his name after reacting well to turn Wes Burns’ spilled shot away. Aside from his goal, the former Portsmouth man had some decent moments before being replaced in the second period. He’s learning his role in this side and has certainly show he’s going to be an important player. 7

Conor Chaplin celebrates with team-mates after scoring Towns third to take them 3-0 ahead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Freddie Ladapo

The striker may still be waiting for his first Ipswich goal but he contributed well in this one. Had an early shot saved and another bundled away, before poking wide at start of the second half following a near-post cross. He offered his side a focal point throughout, held the ball up well and produced some clever lay-offs to bring others into the game. He exited on 71 minutes without a goal to his name, which will surely come soon enough. His performance was a positive one. 7

Kayden Jackson (for Ladapo, 71)

On for the final 20 minutes of this game and stretched the MK defence with his legs, while also not allowing them space to build from the back. 6

Tyreece John-Jules (for Harness, 71)

On once this game was won by the Blues, with the Arsenal loanee looking after the ball well. 6

Kyle Edwards (for Burns, 71)

Saw plenty of action during his 20 minutes, here, getting forward well but not always managing to find the final ball. Did have one shot off target and another effort saved by keeper Cumming, with what was the final kick of the game. 6

Kyle Edwards goes for goal. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Sone Aluko (for Chaplin, 71)

Showed his silky class during his short time on the field, while also having a shot save. Maybe one you would expect to start on Tuesday at Burton. 6

Greg Leigh (for Davis, 81)

On to help Ipswich see out this contest, which they did extremely comfortably. n/a