52 images from Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Morecambe

Published: 5:00 AM August 8, 2021

Joe Pigott encourages team-mates Lee Evans and Conor Chaplin to stop speaking with referee Craig Hicks. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Morecambe on the opening day of the League One season.

The Blues earned their point the hard way, with Macauley Bonne stepping off the bench to score a stoppage time equaliser to rescue a point, after Cole Stockton had twice given the visitors the lead.

Scott Fraser netted Town's first equaliser, also scoring on his debut on a day when more than 21,000 supporters packed into Portman Road for the first game since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Steve Waller captured the best of the action.

Wes Burns celebrates with Scott Fraser. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

A Town fan celebrates after - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Kane Vincent-Young is brought down by Jonah Ayunga. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Kane Vincent-Young heads for the referee making a point about how many times he has been fouled. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans with a free-kick. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Kane Vincent-Young is fouled by Liam Gibson. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Scott Fraser fires in a free-kick. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Kane Vincent-Young drives towards goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Anthony OConnor ensures Joe Pigott cannot compete for the high ball, as Cole Stockton heads clear from a Town corner. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans vents his frustration at referee Craig Hicks. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Scott Fraser levels for Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town players in a minutes applause for the late Paul Mariner. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne (left of picture) turns to celebrate after scoring to level the game at 2-2. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Lee Evans goes to ground under pressure from Toumani Diagouraga. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

A healthy crowd in attendance for the opening league fixture. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Rekeem Harper is just beaten to the ball by Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town fans waving flags after the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Fans applaud after the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns and Rekeem Harper celebrate with Macauley Bonne after he had scored to secure a draw for Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

James Norwood heads over the bar deep in stoppage time. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Fans singing after the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town fans at the Morecambe game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

A Blue Action banner on display amongst Town fans. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

A Town fan pictured after the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town fans applaud at the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

A distraught Toto Nsiala heads back to the changing rooms after suffering a first half injury. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Cook looks on. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns on the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin on the ball against Morecambe. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans battles with Shane McLoughlin. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans in a battle with Cole Stockton. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Morecambe team manager Stephen Robinson. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Cole Stockton (9) celebrates scoring his and Morecambes second. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Janoi Donacien in action against Morecambe. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Liam Gibson drags back Wes Burns. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Scott Fraser appeals to referee Craig Hicks. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne wheels away after scoring to level the game at 2-2. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

