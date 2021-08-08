News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

'It feels like a defeat' - Shrimps' boss on Town draw

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 3:30 PM August 8, 2021   
Morecambe team manager Stephen Robinson.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said yesterday's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town felt like a defeat - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson admitted that leaving Portman Road with a draw yesterday ‘felt like a defeat.

The Shrimps were close to pulling off a major upset in their first-ever game in League One, until Macauley Bonne’s late leveller saw Town snatch a point. 

And Robinson was delighted with his side’s showing, if a little miffed at not going home with all three points.



He said: “You can see the level of quality that they (town) are bringing onto the pitch, but it is a really good point, I believe we could have had three, but we are a good footballing side and to get our first point at Portman Road shows you that we can play at this level. 

“I thought we were well organised, we contained them very well and they didn’t look like they were going to score again, which is frustrating because it was one long ball up the pitch, and it is something you work on all the time. 

‘It feels like a defeat after coming so close to three points, but that just shows how far we have come against one of the league favourites.”

Robinson also lauded striker Cole Stockton, who bagged both Morecambe goals.

Cole Stockton (9) celebrates scoring his and Morecambes second.

Cole Stockton (9) celebrates scoring his and Morecambes second. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

“He is a handful to play against Cole, I thought he was outstanding, he did not give their defence a minutes rest and when big Jonah (Ayunga) came on as well, the two of them were brilliant,” he said. 

“It is vital early on that we get some points on the board because I want the players to believe that they can perform at this level, a lot of players in the dressing room have only played in League Two and it is about building that momentum. 

“We were organised, we were disciplined throughout the pitch and that is something that we have worked on but the performance was outstanding."

Ipswich Town vs Morecambe
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gina Cornai is the new landlady of the Butchers Arms near Leiston

Suffolk Live

Dog-friendly pub set to reopen in east Suffolk after major revamp

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Film set located in Bawdsey have started filming The Power Resume Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live

Film crews begin shooting Amazon show in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Louie Barry and Michael Jacobs

Football | Exclusive

Town closing in on deals for Portsmouth's Jacobs and young Villa star Barry

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sam Finley has a hand full of Flynn Downes shirt, but it was the Town player who was adjudged to hav

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Swansea swoop for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus