Matchday Live: Fringe players and new signings get a chance to impress as Exiles visit

Published: 5:30 PM August 10, 2021

Ipswich Town take on Newport County in the Carabao Cup this evening - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are in Carabao Cup action against Newport County this evening - kick-off 7.45pm.

The Blues drew 2-2 with Morecambe on the opening day of their League One campaign but now switch their attention to the cup.

Cook will make changes tonight, with a number of those not involved on Saturday given an opportunity.

"From a manager’s point of view, this year we want to be promoted," manager Paul Cook said. "There’s nothing else on our radar other than promotion.

“That’s top of the list. The FA Cup then is very much second in the list. Historically it’s a great competition to be in.

“I think as you fall, the Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy, I think you will see us make changes in those competitions due to the fact that we will prioritise the other competitions."