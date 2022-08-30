News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Here's how to watch Town v Northampton live tonight

Mark Heath

Published: 11:30 AM August 30, 2022
Dominic Ball on the ball at Needham Market

Dominic Ball will make his Ipswich Town debut tonight as the Blues host Northampton Town - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town kick off their Papa John's Trophy campaign by hosting League Two Northampton Town later (7.45pm) - here's how you can watch the match live...

The Blues are set to hand debuts to summer signings Richard Keogh and Dominic Ball as they entertain the side sat sixth in the fourth tier.

The likes of Vaclav Hladky, Kane Vincent-Young, Cameron Burgess, Kyle Edwards, Cameron Humphreys, Greg Leigh, Tyreece John-Jules, Sone Aluko and Kayden Jackson are all likely to feature too.

If you can't be at Portman Road tonight, you can watch live via the club's iFollow streaming service for the price of £10.

Commentator Glenn Wheeler will be joined by ex-Town star Ian Westlake to call the action.

To buy the match coverage, click here.

