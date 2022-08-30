How the Ipswich Town players performed in their rout of Northampton

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town beat Northampton 6-0 this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

A quiet game on a rare outing, which included a couple of decent punches and a moment of relief, when he looked to have handled outside the box when meeting a through-ball, only for the officials to rule in his favour. The theme continued after the break, with the clean sheet intact thank to an intervention from George Edmundson’s rear end in the closing stages. 7

Kane Vincent-Young

Operating as more of a recognised right-back than we’ve become used to with McKenna’s Ipswich, the former Ipswich man was comfortable in all areas of the field, winning back possession when he needed to competing in the air and supporting the attack moving forward. A good display from a player who is slowly finding his groove again. 7

Richard Keogh on the ball Against Northampton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Richard Keogh

An Ipswich debut at Portman Road is what a teenage Keogh used to dream of, as he came through the academy, and though it finally arrived, more than 20 years later in front of a small crowd, this will have meant a lot. In truth his night was relatively simple, as a player of vast experience and class navigated the contest comfortably. He took the armband after Sone Aluko’s exit due to injury. It remains to be seen when the league debut will come. 7

Cameron Burgess

Like the rest of the Ipswich defenders, Burgess had a comfortable evening at the back and made some important headed clearances. He was able to score his first goal, too, as he met Cameron Humphreys’ cross well to head into the back of the net. 8

Greg Leigh

Leigh’s enjoyed a good start to his career in an Ipswich shirt, even if he’s not made as many appearances as he would have liked. He was solid at the back, making some excellent interventions, while getting above his man really nicely to head into the back of the net. 8

Dominic Ball in action against Northampton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Dominic Ball

A long-awaited Ipswich debut for the central midfielder, who battled away throughout, broke up play and landed on loose balls. Helped keep Ipswich ticking over throughout, despite playing almost the entire match trying to run off a dead leg. 7

Cameron Humphreys

A start for a highly-rated youngster who grew into this game more and more as it went on. His quality is obvious and you certainly wouldn’t know he is so tender in years. The highlight of his night was the ball into the box which led to Burgess’ goal. 8

Kyle Edwards

The former West Brom man will take so much confidence from this. He’s been starved of that of late but it was quickly apparent he would have space to work. He made the most of it, starting his night on the front foot and never stepping back from it. He had a true hand in three of the goals and threatened the Northampton net himself. It didn’t always come off but the positive intent was there. He’s a good player and surely has plenty to offer in Suffolk. The pick of the bunch. 9

Kyle Edwards shoots. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sone Aluko

Was loose on the ball early on but soon found his flow, having a shot blocked and then playing a role in the goal as Town eased their way to a 3-0 lead. He linked up well with Edwards, showed some classy touches and attacked well before limping off. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious. 7

Marcus Harness

The man robbed of goal at Portman Road on Saturday had two inside 16 minutes here, first getting up really well to loop a header home before being the man in the right place to turn home a shot as the ball broke loose in the box following a corner. Looked alert throughout and is a clear threat for this Ipswich side, before coming off at the break. With Aluko and Conor Chaplin both suffering injuries, his work was done. 8

Marcus Harness heads Town into a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson

The striker’s night lasted just 45 minutes before he was replaced, in which time he was involved in some decent interplay looked to play off the last shoulder, without always being picked out. Was caught offside a couple of times but did spring the trap to round the Northampton keeper but wasn’t able to steady himself to shoot from a tight angle, before turning back and trying to find a team-mate. Came off at the break. 7

Zanda Siziba (for Aluko, 42)

The academy graduate wasn’t expecting to make the bench in this game but made it onto the pitch before half-time, thanks to injuries to Conor Chaplin and Aluko. He worked hard and contributed well throughout his time on the field. 7

Freddie Ladapo (for Jackson, 46)

On at half-time and saw a lot more action than he did on Saturday, having a shot saved and missing the target with another low skidder which just flew wide of the post. The biggest cheer of the night, though, came in stoppage time when he finished nicely to open his account in Town blue. 7

Tyreece John-Jules (for Harness, 46)

On at the break as an attacking midfielder and had some really nice touches, including some clever turns and a nice through-ball for a Ladapo shot which was ultimately saved. 7

The scoreboard after Towns demolition of Northampton. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

George Edmundson (for Keogh, 68)

The defender came into the middle of the back three when replacing Keogh and made a good contribution at both ends, scoring Town’s fifth and then diverting a Northampton shot wide with his backside. 7

Fraser Alexander (for Humphreys, 81)

On for his debut in the final 10 minutes and made a positive contribution during his time on the field. n/a