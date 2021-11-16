News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Town bid to reach next round of FA Cup at Oldham

Andy Warren

Published: 5:30 PM November 16, 2021
Ipswich Town take on Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup tonight

Ipswich Town are in FA Cup action against Oldham Athletic this evening.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the initial staging of their first round tie 10 days ago, with the winners of tonight's replay facing Barrow in round two.

Manager Paul Cook will make changes for tonight's game but wants to progress to at least the third round, where the Blues could potentially draw one of the Premier League big guns.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

