How the Ipswich Town players performed in their draw with Oxford

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Oxford United this afternoon - Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

The loanee was solid throughout this game, making a great early save from Mark Sykes, cutting out a dangerous Nathan Holland low ball and catching a couple of high balls during the first half. Wasn’t overly tested after the break. 7

Janoi Donacien

Back in for a first start and had his hands full with Oxford’s left side. Was out-foxed on a couple of occasions but came up trumps on others, notably with an excellent tackle to stop Sykes on the edge of the box. Had he got it wrong, the visitors would have had a penalty. Had some excellent moments in the second half, winning balls back with clever positioning and a calm head. 8

Christian Walton takes a goal kick against Oxford. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Toto Nsiala

Made a good early headed clearance and another good block but had some difficult moments in the first half, including being left on the floor by the quick feet of Sykes before Donacien removed the danger. Misread a cross-field ball just before the break but just about got back to make the recovery tackle on Holland, surviving penalty appeals in the process. Was solid after the break as he helped his side keep a clean sheet. 7

George Edmundson

The Town centre-half was involved in a really good battle with Oxford centre-forward Matt Taylor, coming out on top more often than he didn’t. He won plenty of balls in the air after the break. The former Rangers man is fast becoming Ipswich’s most consistent player. He was excellent again today. 9

Bailey Clements

A big moment for the former Northgate pupil as he made his league debut for the club. And he didn’t look out of place, with a solid and dependable performance in defence and some decent moments going forward too. Flashed one cross across the six-yard box in search of Bonne when he maybe could have shot, but that’s being picky. He can be very pleased with his display. 8

Sam Morsy in action against Oxford. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy

The Town skipper and partner Lee Evans found themselves a little outnumbered in midfield at times but he still managed get on top of things as the game went on. He broke out of midfield with the ball on a few occasions, too. 7

Lee Evans

Got on the ball whenever he could but couldn’t quite force the continued link-up between midfield and attack Ipswich needed in this one, with a few loose balls. He and Morsy were outnumbered at times but did a good job in the middle of the pitch. 6

Wes Burns

We've been used to the Welshman being a leading source of attack during the first few months of his Ipswich career, but he was far from that in this one. The winger was quiet, having very few opportunities to run at his man and didn’t always have the required touch. He's been excellent in a blue shirt and will no doubt have better days ahead. 4

Toto Nsiala in action. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina

Was in the thick of the action early as his low shot was tipped onto the post early on but, despite getting on the ball in some good positions, couldn’t quite find the final ball needed in the big moments. 5

Kyle Edwards

Most of Ipswich’s attack came down the left flank, meaning the winger saw plenty of the ball. He enjoyed some good moments, attacking the box, but others where he made the wrong decision before being replaced on 70 minutes. 6

Macauley Bonne

Hit the post early in this game as he attacked a corner at the near post, before working hard throughout while also finding himself isolated at times. Made some good runs but wasn’t picked out by his team-mates. 6

Kyle Edwards and Herbie Kane in action during the first half. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sone Aluko (for Burns, 70)

Had a couple of bright moments coming off the bench as he teased the Oxford defence, but couldn’t find a way to goal. 6

Conor Chaplin (for Edwards, 70)

Flashed a shot wide within minutes of coming on but, despite plenty of effort, couldn’t find the winner Town needed. 6

Joe Pigott (for Celina, 90)

On for the final minutes of added time and had penalty appeals waved away. n/a