How the Ipswich Town players performed against Wimbledon and Crystal Palace

Expert opinion

Freddie Ladapo charges in but is beaten to the ball by Wimbledon keeper Nik Tzanov. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town enjoyed a busy Saturday, as Kieran McKenna's split squad first lost 4-2 at Crystal Palace before winning 3-0 at AFC Wimbledon. Andy Warren takes a look at how the Blues' players got on.

Team v AFC Wimbledon

Christian Walton

A comfortable and quiet afternoon for the Town keeper, who caught a string of crosses through traffic very well.

Idris El Mizouni

The academy graduate lined up at right-back in a back four, a little different to where we’re used to seeing him, but had some neat touches on the ball without being overly tested in a defensive sense. It will be interesting to see if this is a direction Town will continue with for El Mizouni.

Luke Woolfenden

Put under pressure on a few occasions as he was forced to turn and play towards his own goal, but dealt with that well. Aside from that, the Ipswich defence had a very comfortable afternoon.

Cameron Burgess

The big centre-half, partnering Woolfenden, seemed to be in the right place at the right time, time and time again throughout this game, clearing with both feet and head. A comfortable yet assured display.

Town players celebrate Tyreece John-Jules goal to take them two goals up. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Greg Leigh

The new signing has been going about his business quietly and effectively since joining the club and was no different in this game. He looks extremely solid, comfortable on the ball and capable of putting in a good cross. He likes to drive them in low.

Sam Morsy

The skipper led from the front here, scoring twice with two excellent finishes. The first was a low shot as he ran onto the ball on the edge of the box, with the second a cheeky lob up and over the goalkeeper. Played with drive through the middle of the pitch and quickly ate up space, meaning the large amount of possession Ipswich had was largely in positive areas.

Lee Evans

Back alongside his old friend Morsy in midfield and had plenty of the ball, as well as the space to move the ball around and find nice angles. Still looks a little rusty after a long lay-off but is clearly moving in the right direction.

Kane Vincent-Young

Tuesday’s goal-scorer lined up as a true right winger in this one and had a few bright moments on the ball without quite being able to find the space to wriggle free and run at his man on too many occasions. It’s great to see him playing so positively again, though.

Tyreece John-Jules hugs team-mate Sam Morsy after he had scored to give Town a three goal lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin

Lining up behind the striker, Chaplin was in the thick of the action early on, having a shot saved, before a second effort was stopped after a dangerous run. Showed really good feet to supply Tyreece John-Jules with his goal and remained central to all Town did. The signs are pointing towards him having a strong season.

Tyreece John-Jules

Looked bright during his time on the field, with positive touches and good movement from a tucked in left-sided starting position. Finished well for the goal and had a couple of other decent openings before being replaced on 72 minutes.

Freddie Ladapo

Leading the line, Ladapo was a good focal point for the team as the Ipswich midfield looked to use him with his back to goal on a few occasions. Got in behind a couple of times, too, with one shot blocked and the keeper saving another.

Tommy Hughes (for John-Jules, 72)

Looked positive on the ball and showed confidence to take a touch, cut inside and shoot over the top. Received plenty of encouragement from his senior team-mates.

Matt Ward (for El Mizouni, 82) - Edwin Agbaje (for Vincent-Young, 82)

Some minutes from the bench for two promising right-siders. Both saw some of the ball in positive areas.

Team v Crystal Palace

Vaclav Hladky

Beaten three times in the first half after being left exposed but did come up with a good stop in added time to keep out Christian Benteke. His second half was a little more quiet, before he was replaced.

Janoi Donacien

The first two Palace goals both came down Donacien’s right side, where Benteke found space to cross, with the Blues back-line pulled out of position. Combined well with Wes Burns on a couple of occasions without being able to threaten too much.

George Edmundson

More vital minutes for the centre-half, as he continues along the comeback trail. His defence had some tough times against a very strong Palace attack, but held his own on plenty of occasions too. Took a knock late on but looked to be ok after the game, taking his place to watch the rest of his team-mates face Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Freddie Ladapo battles for the ball at Wimbledon. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Corrie Ndaba

This game proved a tough one for the Irishman, who slipped for one of the Palace goals and couldn’t track Luke Plange when the ball was played in behind on a few occasions. Steadied himself as the game went on but couldn’t do anything about Wilfried Zaha’s chipped ball, which flew over his head to assist Plange for his hat-trick. The youngsters won’t have come across opposition as tough as this on too many occasions.

Wes Burns

The Welshman was quiet for spells of this game but contributed on a few occasions, without necessarily being able to find the running opportunities or final balls he’d have liked him to. Headed wide at the start of the second half and delivered a couple of decent balls after that.

Matt Penney

The left-back got into a few decent crossing positions and delivered some dangerous balls, which didn’t quite connect with his team-mates. Put a shot wide during the second period.

Dominic Ball

The big midfielder gave the ball away for Palace’s first goal but was able to settle himself and use the ball nicely, both short and long, to bring others into the game. Scored a nice goal as he firmly headed into the back of the net.

Lee Evans shoots at Wimbledon. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Rekeem Harper

Had a couple of shots, one of which was well-saved, while looking to use the ball responsibly whenever he could. The Ipswich midfield found themselves pushed back for spells but saw more of the ball for others.

Cameron Humphreys

Lined up on the left of the midfield, in a tucked in role, and looked really bright throughout. Had some clever moments and used his guile to drift inside and cross on a few occasions, including once for Burns to head wide.

Sone Aluko

A goal and an assist for the experienced campaigner in this one, as he once again looked classy in possession and keen to make things happen. His cross for Ball was good and the finish for his goal pinpoint.

Kayden Jackson

Starting up front, the forward had some nice linking moments but no real chances to open legs and run, either at his man or in behind. Did have one shot fly just over the top of the bar.

Tawanda Chirewa (for Humphreys, 70)

Looked bright during his time on the pitch and was on the scene for the move which led to Aluko’s goal.

Town fans at Wimbledon. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Gerard Buabo (for Jackson, 70)

On up top and had some bright moments, notably his involvement for Aluko’s goal.

Fraser Alexander (for Edmundson, 89)

A good experience for the youngster as he spent the weekend with the first-team.

Nick Hayes (for Hladky, 85)

Great save to stop Maliq Cadogan during the few minutes he was on the pitch, before he dashed across the city with his coaches to take his place on the bench at Wimbledon.