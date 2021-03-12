Here's how you can watch Town v Plymouth live

Video

Published: 7:00 PM March 12, 2021

Paul Cook looks for his first win as Ipswich Town boss against Plymouth tomorrow - here's how you can watch the game live - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook bids for his first win as Ipswich Town manager when his side host Plymouth tomorrow afternoon - here's how you can watch the game live...

Town can move into the play-off places with a win over the Pilgrims, who are 15th in the League One table and on a poor run of form, having lost four of their last five games.

Season ticket holders can watch tomorrow's game, which kicks off at 3pm, as part of their package.

If you're a season ticket holder, simply visit the club's ticketing website and sign in to find your iFollow code which you can use to access the match.

If you're not a season ticket holder, you can still buy the game for £10.

If you need help with finding your iFollow code or purchasing the match, e-mail mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or phone them on 03330 050 503.

Town's ticket office will also be on hand from 1.45pm up until half-time tomorrow for any enquiries.

They will not be able to assist with technical difficulties such as connection. Those type of questions need to be sent to ifollow@efl.com or the live chat feature on the club website, which can be found in the bottom-right corner.