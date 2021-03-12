News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Here's how you can watch Town v Plymouth live

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 7:00 PM March 12, 2021   
Paul Cook after his first game in charge of Ipswich at Gillingham

Paul Cook looks for his first win as Ipswich Town boss against Plymouth tomorrow - here's how you can watch the game live - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook bids for his first win as Ipswich Town manager when his side host Plymouth tomorrow afternoon - here's how you can watch the game live...

Town can move into the play-off places with a win over the Pilgrims, who are 15th in the League One table and on a poor run of form, having lost four of their last five games. 

Season ticket holders can watch tomorrow's game, which kicks off at 3pm, as part of their package.

If you're a season ticket holder, simply visit the club's ticketing website and sign in to find your iFollow code which you can use to access the match.

If you're not a season ticket holder, you can still buy the game for £10.

If you need help with finding your iFollow code or purchasing the match, e-mail mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or phone them on 03330 050 503.

Town's ticket office will also be on hand from 1.45pm up until half-time tomorrow for any enquiries.

They will not be able to assist with technical difficulties such as connection. Those type of questions need to be sent to ifollow@efl.com or the live chat feature on the club website, which can be found in the bottom-right corner.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12
  2. 2 Car stolen from front of home
  3. 3 Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help
  1. 4 Sudbury school friends launch dream American-style street food trailer
  2. 5 The six Ipswich Town players who could benefit most from Paul Cook's arrival
  3. 6 Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites
  4. 7 'I won’t stand by and be accused of saying something I didn’t' - Judge hits back at referee Drysdale
  5. 8 Drysdale accuses Judge of 'worst abuse I've received as a referee' as official gets four-game ban
  6. 9 Suffolk rapist jailed for more than five years
  7. 10 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Upthorpe Wood in Stanton at night lit by fairy lights

Food and Drink

Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
corton woods lowestoft

Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
All Saints Church in Little Wenham needs urgent repairs

Five Suffolk churches to receive funding for urgent repairs

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus