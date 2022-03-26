How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Plymouth win

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Barely involved in a first-half Town spent almost entirely on the front foot, other than a clever piece of footwork to round an on-rushing Plymouth striker before casually passing out from the back. Had to make a string of important catches in the second, with Argyle not managing a shot on target. Everything he does brings confidence. 7

Janoi Donacien

The defender made a vital interception early on to stop a Plymouth attack dropping in a dangerous area and remained in control of his game throughout the rest of the 90 minutes. Had some good moments in attack in support of Wes Burns. 8

Luke Woolfenden. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

Another calm and composed display from the man in the middle of the Town defence, which saw him step in and clean up time and again, while keeping the Plymouth attack at bay. He’s in the form of his life. 8

Cameron Burgess

Another good display from Burgess, who has looked the part since stepping into the Town backline. He read the game well throughout this contest, making some excellent interventions across the pitch. Won some big headers, as you’d expect him to, as well. There’s been no drop off since George Edmundson’s injury. 8

West Burns

Another afternoon where the Welshman had plenty of threatening moments down the right flank, as he tested Steven Sessegnon. Had one shot which flashed across the box and had a few other occasions where he didn’t always make the right decisions with his final ball. Had a golden chance to score at the death but shot wide. A good contribution. 7

Dominic Thompson

The left-back was a good performer in this game for Town, contributing up and down the left flank during a busy afternoon. Defended well and attacked sensibly when the opportunities arose, though not quite in the eye-catching manner of Burns on the opposite flank. 7

Sam Morsy fires Town into a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy

Back in the starting line-up following his hamstring issues, the skipper was on his game in this one. Battled away, moved the ball well, led from the front and finished well when he connected with James Norwood’s low cross. It was a chance the Town captain couldn’t miss, but he was only in such a good position because of his clever run. 8

Tyreeq Bakinson

Bakinson’s grown into life as an Ipswich player and contributed well in this game alongside his captain. There were moments where he was slack on the ball and he also let a dangerous ball bounce in the box late on, which put his side in danger. But he certainly had some good moments too. Applied great pressure to rob both Danny Mayor and Romoney Crichlow of the ball on the edge of the box, but the ball sadly ran through to the keeper. The role he plays in giving Morsy the freedom to advance shouldn’t be underestimated. 7

Sone Aluko

The attacker, back in the side, was involved in everything during the first half of this game, showing an excellent touch, brilliant awareness and approaching the game with real intent. He played key passes, moved cleverly and had a few efforts on goal of his own. Dropped off a little in the second period before being replaced. 8

Macauley Bonne heads towards goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina

In many ways this was one of Celina’s more understated games. But everything he did, he did with conviction and creativity. He was involved regularly, with his most telling contribution being the clever ball which gave Norwood the chance to cross for Morsy’s goal. His twinkle toes and a brilliant pass so nearly released Burns for Town’s second this afternoon. The Welshman couldn’t finish, though. 8

James Norwood

It was perhaps a surprise to see Town’s No.10 in the starting XI this afternoon, but he justified his place during much of his time on the field. He battled, dropped deep to get possession and did his best to threaten the goal. His work for Sam Morsy’s opener was superb, fighting for possession and then showing real composure to serve up a chance his skipper couldn’t fail to convert. Looked to be slowing up before he was replaced after a good shift. 8

James Norwood fires into the side netting. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin (for Aluko, 65)

Came on and injected some energy into the Ipswich side as they needed to pick things up during the middle of the second half and contributed well. Was involved in some really clever one-touch moves which looked to create openings, while also having a shot from inside his own half late on which fell short as keeper Michael Cooper and the Plymouth defence looked to scramble back. 7

Macauley Bonne (for Norwood, 65)

Like Chaplin, Bonne was needed to inject intensity and he did that, battling away throughout and stretching Plymouth. Will have been disappointed not to get the start today after such a good performance from the bench a week ago. 6