A proper occasion, cool heads and proving a point - Town host Pompey

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth in front of a big Portman Road crowd this afternoon. Andy Warren looks ahead to the game.

Here we go

This afternoon’s match feels like a really big game of football. A proper occasion. The kind Town aspire to be involved in every week.

Two teams at the top end of the division, both gunning for promotion and sharing a rivalry which has been growing over the course of the last few years.

Portsmouth have an unbeaten record to protect and Ipswich have a point to prove, having fallen short against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth in their two previous clashes with promotion chasers.

A crowd of around 29,000 is expected this afternoon - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

That’s the on-pitch stuff sorted.

Then there’s the crowd.

By the time 3pm rolls around, it’s likely around 29,000 tickets will have been sold for this game as Ipswich supporters pack into Portman Road for the first of the club’s #packoutPR matches.

Sunderland’s visit last season saw an attendance of 29,005 for the first match of last season’s ticket promotion and there’s every chance that number can be beaten this afternoon.

Proof Ipswich Town is in good health.

Town were pegged back at Plymouth on Sunday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Third time lucky

Town’s season went up a gear at the end of September, as the Blues entered a run of three-successive games against promotion contenders.

Kieran McKenna’s side led in both of their matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth before letting those advantages slip, resulting in a 2-2 draw at Hillsborough and a televised 2-1 loss at Home Park.

The results were deflating and a reminder that the Blues are certainly not going to have everything their own way as they bid to finally win promotion from League One.

The opening 10 matches of the season have shown plenty of promise but there are still nagging doubts, notably the ongoing struggle to beat teams at the top end of the division.

As Portsmouth visit, there is no better time to buck that trend than now. Town have the perfect stage on which to deliver.

Could Richard Keogh be an option this afternoon? - Credit: Ross Halls

A cool head?

After the disappointment of the last two weekends, is it time to turn to an experienced head to bring a sense of calm?

In Richard Keogh, Ipswich possess a vastly experienced centre-half who had been playing regularly in the Championship for Blackpool prior to his move to Portman Road.

He’s yet to make a league start but has been supremely comfortable in his two cup starts, so to have the option of turning to a player of such experience is something of a luxury.

If McKenna did opt to make a change and bring Keogh into the side, George Edmundson would perhaps be the most likely to drop out, having fallen short of his best form in recent weeks.

Much of the Ipswich side feels set at this point, with Christian Walton, Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, Leif Davis, Sam Morsy, Lee Evans and Conor Chaplin all likely to keep their places from the Plymouth game.

Wes Burns is likely to return following his time away with Wales, while Marcus Harness should start behind Freddie Ladapo.

It’s been difficult to second-guess McKenna selections at times, though, so the exact make-up of the Ipswich side this weekend will be interesting when it’s revealed at 2pm.

Conor Chaplin is a former Portsmouth player - Credit: Ross Halls

Familiar faces

There are plenty of narratives at work this afternoon.

The Ipswich starting XI could well include two former Portsmouth players in the attacking midfield positions, with both Harness and Chaplin enjoying notable spells at Fratton Park.

Harness switched clubs in the summer for around £600,000, ending a three-year stay at Pompey which saw him become one of the club’s key men under Kenny Jackett and then Danny Cowley.

He’ll want to make his mark against his old club, as will Pompey fan Chaplin.

Town’s No.10 began his career at Fratton Park, coming through the youth system and making more than 100 appearances before moving to pastures new.

Portsmouth will always hold a special place in Chaplin’s heart and the reception he received, having scored but declining to celebrate, at Fratton Park last season was touching. But he will want three points for his current employer today.

Gassan Ahadme is a former Portsmouth player, too, having spent the first-half of last season at Fratton Park but struggling to make an impact before moving on to Burton.

Joe Pigott is on loan from Ipswich at Portsmouth but can’t feature against his parent club, with Colby Bishop starting up front for the visitors. Ipswich know all about him from his time at Accrington.

Town tried to hijack Portsmouth’s move for Joe Morrell last summer, with the midfielder usually on the Portsmouth bench, while the Blues were close to signing Michael Jacobs before changing their mind and signing Kyle Edwards a year ago. Jacobs hasn’t featured since August due to a groin injury.

Sam Morsy is one yellow card away from a ban - Credit: Ross Halls

Treading the line

Ipswich’s card count has been rising in recent weeks.

Having picked up just eight yellows in their first six League One matches, 16 have been dished out in their last four, with 10 of those coming in the Wednesday and Argyle games.

Influential skipper Morsy has been carded in each of the last three matches (and could have been sent off at Plymouth) and is now on four yellows for the season, leaving him just one away from a one-game ban. Davis, Edmundson, Woolfenden and Harness are all on three.

The combination of a big crowd and the importance of the game, as well as the sometimes-abrasive approach of the opposition, could well combine to bring us a highly competitive contest.

Maintaining discipline could be an important factor.