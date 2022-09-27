News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Portman Road getting closer to capacity for Portsmouth visit

Andy Warren

Published: 4:22 PM September 27, 2022
Updated: 4:23 PM September 27, 2022
Town fans at head of the game.

Around 27,000 tickets have been sold for Ipswich Town's clash with Portsmouth this weekend - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town have issued a ticket update ahead of Saturday’s mouth-watering home clash with Portsmouth at Portman Road. 

The game is the first of Ipswich’s ‘Pack out Portman Road’ campaign, with around 27,000 having already bought tickets for a game which sees second-placed Town face third-placed Portsmouth. 

Portman Road’s official capacity currently stands at 29.673, meaning around 2,500 seats could potentially remain available. 

The club’s highest attendance this season saw 26,688 watch the opening-day draw with Bolton Wanderers while last season’s clash with Sunderland, also part of a ticket promotion, saw 29,005 attend. 

Ipswich have the third-highest average attendance in League One this season, at 24,235, behind Derby (27,109) and Sheffield Wednesday (24,651). 

Town averaged a gate of 21,779 last season. 

Following Saturday’s game with Portsmouth, the home clashes Lincoln City (October 15) and Derby County (October 21) complete Town’s ticket promotion. 

Fans have been able to buy adult tickets for £20 a match, or get a three-match bundle for £45, a saving of £15. 

