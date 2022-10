Live

Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin is in action against his former club Portsmouth. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town take on Portsmouth, at Portman Road, in a big League One clash this afternoon.

Kieran McKenna's high-fliers are looking to bounce back following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Plymouth, while Portsmouth arrive in Suffolk with an undefeated record.

Stay here for up-to-the-minute team news, action and reaction.