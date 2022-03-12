How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 Portsmouth draw

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with Portsmouth this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Another clean sheet for the Town goalkeeper, who has kept 10 of 11 achieved under McKenna. In reality, the Ipswich backline didn’t really look like conceding today but Walton did everything needed of him without needing to pull off headline saves. He punched well, caught balls when he needed to and was a calming presence again. 7

Janoi Donacien

The defender took the captain’s armband once Morsy was forced off and continued to put in another supremely consistent performance which helped his team keep another clean sheet. Got beyond Burns well at times. 8

Luke Woolfenden

Like the rest of the Town backline, Woolfenden put in another good display. Swept up some dangerous balls and helped hold the Town backline together. Had a couple of loose balls which weren’t punished but plenty more good moments. Was on the scene when Town put the ball in the net late on but looked to be the man offside. 8

Dominic Thompson and Mahlon Romeo battle in the air. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Cameron Burgess

The biggest compliment you can give Burgess following this display is that he came into the side in place of George Edmundson and fitted in seamlessly. He was confident, made some important headed clearances and angled the ball towards the net for the late offside goal. A good start to what’s likely to be an extended run in the side. 8

Wes Burns

The Welshman was one of Town’s walking wounded heading into this game and showed signs of that during the 90 minutes. He wasn’t at top speed for spells but, despite that, he was still able to contribute for his side as he tested the Portsmouth backline. 7

Dominic Thompson

A good display from the Brentford loanee, who was solid at the back and contributed to another clean sheet. Was involved in a touchline bust-up with Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley, which earned him a yellow card. 7

Wes Burns with a shot high over the bar, early in the second half. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy

Seeing the skipper’s name on the team sheet, following his midweek injury, was a relief, but within eight minutes of the game kicking off, the signs weren’t good. He needed treatment as he felt his troublesome hamstring after sending in a left-wing cross, before needing to be substituted 12 minutes later. Hopefully his absence isn’t too long. 6

Tyreeq Bakinson

An up-and-down afternoon for the central midfielder who, when he’s good, looks very good but also has moments where he plays loose passes in important areas. But, on the balance of things, this was another decent display which included some inventive passes. Had a shot saved. 7

Conor Chaplin

The former Portsmouth man will have been pleased to get the start against his boyhood club and, as he always is, was busy throughout. Had some moments of quality, too, notably a superb ball which set Kayden Jackson away just before the break, as he looked to work in tight pockets. 7

Bersant Celina in action against Portsmouth. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina

Like Chaplin, Celina was a threat when he was on the ball and had a few moments when he looked as if he could spark something for his side. Shot off target on a couple of occasions and also had one saved when he tested Gavin Bazunu in the second period. 7

Kayden Jackson

Joined Town’s injured army before the break as he went off after a late tangle following a shot at goal, but prior to his exit with a hamstring issue performed well. Offered his side an outlet in attack throughout his 45 minutes on the pitch, both in behind and when the ball came short to him. He’s made big strides there. Hopefully his injury isn’t too bad. 7

Kayden Jackson throws his shirt to the ground in frustration, as heads back to the dressing room just before half-time - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Tom Carroll (for Morsy, 21)

Credit must go to the midfielder, who missed the final two days of build-up to this game through illness and wasn’t involved in the Blues’ preparations. He grew into this game, making some good contributions in the second half as he helped move his team around. 7

Macauley Bonne (for Jackson, 45)

Came off the bench in place of Jackson and brought energy to his side, whipping up the crowd at times to try and get them going. Was full of running and put himself about, before turning the ball home late on only for the offside flag to go up. 7

Sone Aluko (for Burns, 86)

On for the final few moments and did his best to open things up for his team. n/a