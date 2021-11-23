Matchday Live: Town look to return to winning ways against red-hot Millers

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Rotherham this evening. You can follow the game live with us right here.

The Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways this evening, against a side who are surging up the table on the back of a long unbeaten run.

Defender George Edmundson said: “Tonight is a big one as well, and it’s another opportunity for us. We’re looking forward to the challenge because everyone thinks Rotherham are a team that will be up there come the end of the season.

“We have shown what we can do with performances like those against Portsmouth and Wycombe, but of course we want to be more consistent.

“We’re expecting this to be a physical match. Everyone knows what Rotherham are about. They’re a strong team but they’re also good at the other side of the game, in terms of being direct and winning second balls. It’s a game where you have to be up for the fight."

