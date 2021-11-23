If you finish above Ipswich you'll get promoted - Rotherham boss Warne

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne admits he wishes his high-flying side had played tonight's opponents Ipswich Town 'a few weeks ago.'

Paul Cook's new-look Blues had a terrible start to the season after a total summer rebuild but have since found form and - despite a 2-0 loss at Sunderland on Saturday - have still only suffered three defeats in their last 16 games.

Warne, whose side sit second in League One and are unbeaten in 14 matches, said Town will be a tough test at Portman Road.

He told the Rotherham Advertiser: "I've always liked Cooky and the way his teams play. He's nearly always 4-2-3-1.

"He had a bit of a sticky start. A new team took time to gel. I think they are gelling now and I wish I'd played them a few weeks ago. I'm expecting a really hard game. They create chances and keep the ball really well.

"It's a game we want to go and try to win so we'll pick an aggressive side. I still think that if you finish above Ipswich you will take one of the automatic spots."

Warne's side welcome back the league's leading scorer Michael Smith tonight, having served a one-game suspension as Rotherham beat Cambridge United 3-1 on Saturday - and it's also hoped that star midfielder Ollie Rathbone could return after illness.

Speaking yesterday, Warne said of Rathbone: "He's an option for us to travel tomorrow.

"I still haven't made a call on it. I'm going to see how he is today. We haven't trained yet.

"Obviously, if I can take him and use him I will. As I speak to you now, I don't honestly know yet if he will be in the squad, but I'd like to think he will play a part."

Warne also said that striker Will Grigg should be available.

"Griggy had a little bit of a sore foot after Cambridge," he explained. "He had a scan on that and it's come back negative.

"There are no issues. It was just about ruling out a fracture. There is no fracture and he hasn't got severe pain today. We should have virtually every pro available."