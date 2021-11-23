How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Rotherham loss

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 to Rotherham United this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

The Town goalkeeper was called into action early as he flew to his left to save Jamie Lindsay’s deflected effort, before his outstretched hand couldn’t reach Ben Wiles’ rising shot as it flew into the back of the net. Had a few difficult moments in the second half, as Shane Ferguson netted a second for the visitors. 5

Janoi Donacien





The right-back defended solidly for the majority of this game but he, like his colleagues, did find things tough at times. His opportunities to get forward were very much restricted, which was part of the team’s problem. 5

Toto Nsiala

The big defender had a few early slips as he almost lost the ball in dangerous areas on a couple of occasions, but got away with them during a first-half in which he also made some important interceptions. As Ipswich defences have in previous meetings, this version’s found the physicality of Michael Smith difficult to deal with. 5

George Edmundson

The former Rangers man, who has been so good for Town in recent weeks, stood up to much of what was thrown at him and his defence in this game but couldn’t help his side get on top of the contest. 6

Bailey Clements

Kept his place to start a fourth-successive first-team game and defended well at times, while also seeing balls slid inside him on a couple of occasions. Showed intent to get forward, taking up good positions, but wasn’t always used by team-mates and didn’t always come up with the final ball. Was replaced on the hour. 4

Sam Morsy

The Ipswich midfield, led by Morsy, never truly got on top of their visitors in this one. The Egyptian battled away and looked to get on the ball but he couldn’t make it happen. 5

Lee Evans

The Welshman saw plenty of the ball and, as Cook likes his midfield to do, tried to spread possession to open up angles to play from. He was loose at times, while he and partner Morsy were never truly able to get on top of their Rotherham counterparts. 5

Conor Chaplin

The former Barnsley man started on the right of the attacking three but took the opportunity to roam when he could, showing some clever touches and an intent to move the ball towards goal, without being able to connect with team-mates. Was replaced with 20 minutes remaining. 6

Bersant Celina

Saw plenty of the ball but most of it came in deep positions, where his clever touches were sometimes able to bring others into play. Tried to take the game by the scruff of the neck during a tough second half, but looked like he was trying to hard, which often led to balls going missing. Wasteful, at times. 4

Scott Fraser

Back in the side on the left flank, picking up some nice positions and looking to probe at the Rotherham box. His touch is excellent and ability to turn into space valuable but, unfortunately for Town, it happened in the wrong areas of the pitch tonight. Dropped into a deeper role to finish the game. 6

Macauley Bonne

Battled away up top against three central defenders, until Joe Pigott came to join him for the final 20 minutes, and had very little joy. The Town marksman had very little to work with and never looked like netting. 5

Matt Penney (for Clements, 63)

Back in the side for the first time since a nightmare outing at Plymouth and, without being able to find any kind of final ball, did at least show willing to put it into the box. 5

Kyle Edwards (for Evans, 63)

Dropped out of the starting line-up but was one of the first off the bench, showing willing without being able to threaten. 5

Joe Pigott (for Chaplin, 73)

Got 20 minutes in this one, a little, longer than usual, but wasn’t able to influence the game before a tame header brought Town’s first effort on target, and ironic cheers, in stoppage time. 5

