How the Ipswich Town players performed in their Shrewsbury win

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town beat Shrewsbury Town 3-0 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Another clean sheet for the Ipswich keeper, who wasn’t required to make any kind of save until the closing stages. Was put under pressure when dealing with a couple of high balls in this game, which led to him not quite being as authoritative as we’ve been used to, but he was a positive influence again. Good with his feet, including a clever chop around Rekeil Pyke. He was outstanding on Tuesday night at Burton, but it was good for Town not to need him so much this afternoon. 6

Janoi Donacien

A comfortable afternoon for Town’s right-sided defender, who managed this game extremely calmly to help his side keep a third-successive clean sheet. Attacked when he needed to, stayed home to see things out when required, on an afternoon where he didn’t need to hit the heights of his previous two performances. 7

Conor Chaplin celebrates scoring the second at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

Keeping his place on an afternoon where George Edmundson dropped out, Woolfenden started this game really well, recovering some dangerous balls and keeping the Shrewsbury attackers at arms’ length. Their threat faded as the game went on, but Woolfenden remained in control. 7

Cameron Burgess

The big defender, in for Edmundson, finished this game with a bandage on his head following a second-half collision, on an afternoon where he made some mistakes on the ball but wasn’t made to pay. He defended well, certainly helping his side keep a clean sheet. 7

Kane Vincent-Young

In on the right side and involved very early on, collecting Sam Morsy’s clever ball over the top, stepping away from keeper Marko Marosi and then hitting the deck under the challenge of Tom Flanagan. Somehow, there was no penalty. Was involved when Town built attacks down the right, before putting Leif Davis’s cross over the top of the bar from inside the box. Replaced with 20- minutes to go. 7

Kieran McKenna congratulates Leif Davis after the win at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Leif Davis

Back in the side, Davis pulled the ball back for Conor Chaplin’s second goal while also having a heavy involvement in Kayden Jackson’s third, on an afternoon where he had a real influence going forward. There are real signs of life in his partnerships with Marcus Harness and Tyreece John-Jules, which you would hope could give Ipswich a much-needed threat down the left. 8

Sam Morsy

Attempted a number of clever balls in the first half, trying to get his side in behind, with the first of those looking like it had led to a penalty before the referee ruled Vincent-Young had been tackled fairly. A largely routine afternoon for the Ipswich skipper, who brought tenacity and calm to the Ipswich midfield on an afternoon where they were always in control. We know Morsy has more gears if he needs them – hopefully there are more afternoons like this where he doesn’t. 7

Lee Evans

The Welshman was loose on the ball during the early exchanges, giving a number of balls away, but got up to speed, grew into the game and promptly managed to dominate the middle of the pitch along with partner Morsy. Took a bang in the second period but was good to carry on, thankfully. 7

Tyreece John-Jules is mobbed after scoring at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Conor Chaplin

Another goal for the Ipswich attacker which you would have to say was a ‘proper Chaplin goal’. The former Barnsley and Portsmouth man is a sharp-shooter from the edge of the box, meaning he was always likely to net when picked out in space by Davis. Worked hard throughout and helped his team to a comfortable win. 7

Marcus Harness

Involved early, turning a corner wide and having another low effort saved, on an afternoon where he worked extremely hard, linked play really nicely and showed that his partnership with Davis could potentially be a really profitable one for Ipswich. His link-up with John-Jules was positive, too. 7

Tyreece John-Jules

A first league start for the Arsenal loanee, who rewarded his manager’s faith with an excellent goal which set his side on their way to victory. He won the ball back himself from Luke Leahy before putting Chey Dunkley on the floor with a shoulder dip and rolling the ball into the net. Away from the goal, his afternoon was packed with clever touches, neat lay-offs, good movement and hard work. Very encouraging. 8

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson (for Vincent-Young, 74)

On for the final 15 minutes and had some dangerous moments down the right, before popping up in the right place at the right time to convert once Morsy’s shot had been cleared off the line. 7

Freddie Ladapo (for John-Jules, 74)

Dropped to the bench, Ladapo was given the final 15 minutes here and had one effort on goal, with his tame shot easily saved. 6

Sone Aluko (for Chaplin, 80)

The composed attacker was the driving force in Town’s third goal, as he worked his way towards the box to open things up, before Jackson eventually netted. n/a

Kyle Edwards (for Harness, 80)

Given 10 minutes here and found time to run at a tiring Shrewsbury defence. n/a