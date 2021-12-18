Live
Matchday Live: Big day for Town as new boss McKenna joins 28,000 in stands for Sunderland clash
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town are in League One action against Sunderland this afternoon. You can follow the game live right here.
It's a big day at Portman Road, with more than 28,000 tickets sold thanks to the 'Pack our PR' campaign which has been running in recent weeks.
The game is also the first time club owners Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer have been able to visit the club they helped buy back in April, though fellow owners Brett Johnson, Mark Steed and Ed Schwartz have not been able to make the trip due to the ongoing situation with Covid-19.
On top of that, today will also see the club's new manager, Kieran McKenna, watch on from the stands ahead of starting work on Monday morning.
John McGreal, Rene Gilmartin and Kieron Dyer will lead the team against the Black Cats this afternoon.
You can follow all the action with us right here.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk
- 2 Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak
- 3 Historic Suffolk village calls for lorry ban
- 4 Mum and two children escape unhurt after rock smashes car windscreen
- 5 Two Suffolk care homes deemed 'inadequate'
- 6 'It's a coup' - McGreal on McKenna appointment
- 7 What can fans expect from 'schoolmaster' McKenna? The view from Man Utd
- 8 Hundreds of people sign petition against A14 service station
- 9 Who is Kieran McKenna? A look at Ipswich Town's new manager
- 10 Man pleads guilty to burglary of popular Suffolk farm café