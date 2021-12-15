Town on verge of sell-out for Sunderland clash

Ipswich Town have sold more than 28,700 tickets for Saturday's clash with Sunderland at Portman Road - Credit: Ipswich Town

Just 500 tickets remain for Ipswich Town's clash with fellow third tier big boys Sunderland at Portman Road on Saturday.

The fixture is the first of a trio of festive face-offs in Suffolk which Town hope to attract bumper crowds to as part of their #PackOutPR campaign.

The club said 28,700 tickets have been sold for Saturday thus far, with additional areas being made available due to high demand.

A statement on the club website added: "The initiative seeks to create an unforgettable atmosphere at Portman Road throughout the holiday period, by encouraging a bumper crowd to cheer on the Blues.

"Saturday looks set to be a memorable occasion with over 28,700 tickets already sold to see Town take on Sunderland.

"Sales for the other festive fixtures at Portman Road against Wycombe (Wednesday, 29 December) and Lincoln (Saturday, 1 January) also continue to exceed usual demand."

You can buy tickets for Saturday here or buy a three-match bundle here.

Town travel to League Two strugglers Barrow in the FA Cup tonight, a match you can watch live on TV.



