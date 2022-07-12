Things we could learn from tonight's West Ham friendly

Match Coverage

Flynn Downes has made a big money move from Swansea to West Ham last week. - Credit: WHUFC

Ipswich Town face West Ham United in a friendly fixture at Portman Road tonight (7pm). STUART WATSON previews the action.

Conor Chaplin celebrates scoring a hat-trick in Ipswich Town's 7-0 friendly win at Needham Market. - Credit: Pagepix

Summer so far...

On June 20, just 50 days after the 2021/22 campaign had finished with a thumping 4-0 win against Charlton, the Ipswich Town players reported back for pre-season training.

On June 25, Kieran McKenna's men won 7-0 at Suffolk non-league side Needham Market. Two different teams were fielded for each 30 minute half. Conor Chaplin bagged a hat-trick, new boys Freddie Ladapo and Greg Leigh were also on the scoresheet, as were Matt Penney and Tommy Hughes.

On July 2, the Blues were beaten 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors game at Arsenal's training ground. Mikel Arteta named a strong first half team including the likes of Hector Bellerin, Ben White, Thomas Partey, Pepe and Eddie Nketiah. The latter scored a hat-trick as the Gunners went into the break 4-0 up. Sone Aluko for Town as the second half finished 1-1.

Town's squad spent last week at a training camp based at Loughborough University. Around all the hard work on the pitch, there was also a bit of team bonding. Activities included an afternoon white water rafting, a group meal and quiz night.

Now, with less than three weeks until the big kick-off, preparations go up a gear.

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes celebrate the former's goal against Lincoln in January 2020. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Flynn returns

It was four years ago, as the newly-appointed Paul Hurst was gearing up for an ultimately disastrous Championship relegation campaign, that Ipswich last hosted West Ham in a friendly at Portman Road.

Flynn Downes shone for the Blues in a spirited 2-1 defeat to the star-studded Premier League visitors.

Tonight, the 23-year-old midfielder is set to play in claret and blue as the two teams meet again.

Downes made 100 appearances for Town before being sold, as part of Paul Cook's 'Demolition Man' summer, to Swansea City for £1.4m.

One year later and he has quickly climbed another rung of the pyramid to join the Hammers, the club his family passionately support, in a deal that could eventually be worth up to £14m.

What sort of reception will the affable Essex boy get upon his return tonight? I hope it's a warm one. Yes, he handed in a transfer request back in 2020. But he also gave everything for the Blues and has netted the club a decent sell-on fee this summer.

West Ham reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season. - Credit: PA

The opposition

West Ham are also sending a team to play at Boreham Wood tonight. It's likely that the majority of their first team stars will travel to Suffolk though.

David Moyes' men finished seventh in the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season. Already they have had week-long training camps in Scotland and France.

Academy youngsters Aji Alese and Divin Mubama scored as the Hammers ended a five-day Alpine getaway with a 2-0 win against Swiss Super League club Servette in Geneva four days ago.

Lukas Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fournals, Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio all featured in that match.

Players who finished last season on international duty, including star trio Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen, were expected to join back up with the squad in 'early July'. It remains to be seen if any of them will feature tonight.

Downes is one of four summer signings so far. The Hammers have also brought in Moroccan centre-back Nayef Aguerd (Rennes), French goalkeeper Alphonese Areola (PSG) and Northern Irish midfielder Patrick Kelly (Coleraine).

George Edmundson and Kayden Jackson all smiles at Needham Market - Credit: Ross Halls

Town's team

Against both Needham Market and Arsenal, McKenna has fielded two completely teams in each half. They've been a mix-up of key men, fringe players and youngsters.

Will tonight be the first time that some players start getting 60 minutes and preferred combinations are worked on?

Town are set to play two friendlies this Saturday - one behind-closed-doors at Crystal Palace's training ground and one in front of fans at Millwall. Tonight's performances might finalise McKenna's thoughts as to which players he sends to which game.

Some other questions will be answered too.

Will Joe Pigott feature following a reported transfer enquiry by Portsmouth?

Are George Edmundson and Kayden Jackson ready to make their comebacks from the ankle and hamstring injuries which cut short their 2021/22 campaigns?

Will it be last season's 3-4-3 formation, or the 4-2-3-1 system seen at Needham?

Will Cameron Humphreys secure himself a place in Kieran McKenna's first team plans this pre-season? - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

New stars to emerge?

Downes wasn't the only homegrown player to impress for Town when the Hammers visited in 2018. Luke Woolfenden, Andre Dozzell and Tristan Nydam did too.

Only Woolfenden remains at the club now. Dozzell is at QPR, while Nydam was forced to retire through injury.

It's a reminder of how quickly things can change in football. Hopefully tonight, some new young talent can make their mark against top-flight opposition.

Cameron Humphreys, Idris El Mizouni, Corrie Ndaba, Tawanda Chirewa, Albie Armin and Tommy Hughes have all been involved with the first team this summer.

Ipswich Town fans outside the ground before the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Saturday March 26, 2022. - Credit: PA



The occasion

As of yesterday lunchtime, more than 12,000 tickets - priced at £12 for adults and £5 for concession - had been sold for this match. A crowd of around 13,500 is anticipated.

There is still good availability in the upper tiers of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and Magnus Group West Stand, plus limited available in the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson stand.

For those still thinking of going, a gentle reminder that it's a 7pm kick-off!

The FanZone will be open from 5pm, with the EADT and Ipswich Star goody bags on sale outside the ground.