Matchday Live: Town step up pre-season as West Ham visit

Andy Warren

Published: 5:15 PM July 12, 2022
Ipswich Town take on West Ham United this evening

Ipswich Town take on West Ham United this evening - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are in pre-season action this evening as West Ham United visit Portman Road - kick-off 7pm.

The Blues have so far beaten Needham Market and lost to Arsenal in a training game during their summer schedule, with those games followed by a week-long training camp in Loughborough.

Kieran McKenna's men are back on home soil now and welcome last season's Europa League semi-finalists to Suffolk.

David Moyes' men will include former Ipswich players Aaron Cresswell and Flynn Downes in their side for tonight's game, with the latter completing his move to the Hammers at the end of last week.

Also included are goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski, striker Michail Antonio and centre-half Kurt Zouma, with another West Ham team also in action at Boreham Wood this evening.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Football
Ipswich News

