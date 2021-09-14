How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to West Ham's Under 21s

Published: 10:47 PM September 14, 2021

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 by West Ham's Under 21s. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Got the nod ahead of Vaclav Hladky and, a few kicking issues aside, had a quiet game until a mad moment in the final stages of the contest saw him clearly drop the ball into his own net. He got an unlikely reprieve as the officials failed to spot it. There was no escape, though, when he clattered into Jamal Baptiste and conceded the costly penalty. In the end, this was a bad night for the Czech. 3

Kane Vincent-Young

The right-back was hooked early against Bolton on Saturday but got a quick chance to put things right. Had a tough first half, though, which saw him caught up the pitch on a number of occasions and struggle to get back to cover. That continued into the second and it remains to be seen whether he will keep his place on Saturday, or yield to Janoi Donacien. 4

Luke Woolfenden

Will have felt a little hard done-by to have missed out at the weekend but looked solid in this one, stepping in when needed and helping his young defensive partner through the game. Was in the vicinity when Holy gave away the decisive penalty. He will have helped youngster Albie Armin through this game. 6

Albie Armin

This will have been a big night for the 17-year-old, who made the step up to the first-team following a good season with both the Under 18s and 23s last time around. He didn’t seem fazed, battling away well with West Ham forwards, covering when needed and putting in a couple of big tackles to win the ball back. He’ll be hopeful of further involvement in this competition when the Gillingham and Colchester games come around. 6

Matt Penney

In at left-back, now he seems to be playing second-fiddle to Hayden Coulson, and had a few good runs forward to try and support Barry, while defending well enough as the West Ham attack came down the other flank. 5

Sam Morsy

A much-hyped first appearance saw Paul Cook’s long-time captain anchor midfield and play short but positive passes to break the lines and connect with team-mates. He’s strong, calm and composed, all while making good angles to ensure he’s available to team-mates. A solid but not spectacular debut. It’s a shame we have to wait another two weeks to see him in league action. 6

Tom Carroll

A first start in an Ipswich shirt for the former QPR and Tottenham man, who used the ball cleverly to try and move his side around the field at times but give it away on a few occasions too. Provided the ball into the box for James Norwood’s opener, linked well with Morsy and made a case for a possible first league start at Lincoln on Saturday. 6

Idris El Mizouni

After impressing against Newport, the Tunisian moved forward a little to operate as the No.10 in this one and was in the vicinity for James Norwood’s opening goal. As has been the case for much of this season for the Blues’ No.10s, he didn’t have much of the ball in attacking areas. Moved wide to the right flank before being replaced. 5

Louie Barry

It’s been a quiet start to his loan spell at Portman Road for the Aston Villa youngster, but he got his chance in this one. While it’s clear he has ability, he struggled to get into this game from the left flank, losing the ball on a few occasions and holding onto it too long on others. Hit the deck in the box after the break but saw penalty appeals dismissed. 4

Kayden Jackson

Started wide on the right and made a better fist of things than he has previously in that position, under different management. Looked to get on the last shoulder of the West Ham left-back whenever possible, without always being spotted by team-mates, and worked his flank well to deliver crosses from the touchline. Sadly, his night ended on 56 minutes, when he left injured. 6

James Norwood

Back from injury and looked up for this game, as a boyhood West Ham fan. Was on the mark early as he turned home as a ball into the box went uncleared, putting himself about well through the first half and fighting for balls with the West Ham defenders. Kept working but found the going a little more difficult after the break, perhaps playing a little stronger than he might have expected to. 6

Conor Chaplin (for Jackson, 57)

On for Jackson and straight into the No.10 position, where he had more of the ball than in his two previous Town appearances but wasn’t able to make it count. Moved wide once Joe Pigott was introduced. 5

Zanda Siziba (for Barry, 66)

After impressing in the Under 23s this season, the youngster came off the bench in this one and had an impact on the game. Had the officials not missed Holy’s fumble over the line, he would surely have had a penalty when he was chopped down just seconds later. 6

Joe Pigott (for El Mizouni, 78)

On for the final few minutes but barely got involved. n/a