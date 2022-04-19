News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Coverage

Here's how you can watch Town host league leaders Wigan live tonight

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:54 AM April 19, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna punches the air in celebration after his side had secured a 1-0

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town host Wigan Athletic tonight - here's how you can watch the game live - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town host League One leaders Wigan Athletic tonight (7.45pm ko) - here's how you can watch the game live....

Kieran McKenna's men have a final chance of the season to lay down a marker against a top third tier side, while Wigan could secure promotion if results go their way this evening.

There looks set to be changes in the Town XI, with both Janoi Donacien and Sone Aluko battling injuries, among others.

McKenna must also decide whether to stick with young defender Elkan Baggott after his impressive debut in Saturday's defeat at Rotherham, or bring Cameron Burgess back after his one-game ban for seeing red at Shrewsbury.

A couple of old faces return to Suffolk with Wigan too - striker Will Keane has bagged 22 goals in all competitions this season, plus seven assists, while winger Gwion Edwards has largely been on the fringes of the first team.

A crowd of more than 20,000 is expected at Portman Road, but if you can't go in person, you can stream the action live on iFollow for the price of £10.

Click here to buy a match pass.  

Tickets are also still available for the game - click here to buy.

Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A photographer was able to capture a stunning picture of the Milky Way above Aldeburgh beach

Suffolk Live News

Photographer captures stunning image of Milky Way galaxy from Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna is interviewed before the televised game at Rotherham

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town | Match reaction

'It's clear where we need to improve' - McKenna on 1-0 loss at Rotherham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood after miss-hitting a golden early chance at Rotherham

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town | Expert opinion

Stu says: Six observations following 1-0 loss at Rotherham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A12 in Essex has been closed after a crash

A12 | Updated

A12 in Essex partially reopens as air ambulance called to serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon