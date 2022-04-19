Here's how you can watch Town host league leaders Wigan live tonight

Match Coverage

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town host Wigan Athletic tonight - here's how you can watch the game live - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town host League One leaders Wigan Athletic tonight (7.45pm ko) - here's how you can watch the game live....

Kieran McKenna's men have a final chance of the season to lay down a marker against a top third tier side, while Wigan could secure promotion if results go their way this evening.

There looks set to be changes in the Town XI, with both Janoi Donacien and Sone Aluko battling injuries, among others.

McKenna must also decide whether to stick with young defender Elkan Baggott after his impressive debut in Saturday's defeat at Rotherham, or bring Cameron Burgess back after his one-game ban for seeing red at Shrewsbury.

A couple of old faces return to Suffolk with Wigan too - striker Will Keane has bagged 22 goals in all competitions this season, plus seven assists, while winger Gwion Edwards has largely been on the fringes of the first team.

A crowd of more than 20,000 is expected at Portman Road, but if you can't go in person, you can stream the action live on iFollow for the price of £10.

Click here to buy a match pass.

Tickets are also still available for the game - click here to buy.