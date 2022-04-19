News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Leaders in town for Blues' penultimate home game

Andy Warren

Published: 6:00 PM April 19, 2022
Ipswich Town take on Wigan Athletic this evening

Ipswich Town take on Wigan Athletic this evening - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town take on Wigan Athletic this evening at Portman Road - kick-off 7.45pm.

Defeat at Rotherham means Town’s chances of making the play-offs are officially over. Even mathematics, the old friend which keeps chances alive when all sense says otherwise, accepts it’s over. 

So now it’s a run of three dead rubbers for Ipswich. 

Games with already-relegated Crewe and safe-in-mid-table Charlton are certainly dead. But, for tonight’s opponents Wigan, the game is anything but. 

The Latics top the table and are surely heading to the Championship, with victory in Suffolk tonight coupled with an MK Dons defeat at Oxford confirming their ascension. 

It’s Ipswich’s job to delay their party for a further few days. 

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic
