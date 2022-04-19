News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Player Ratings

How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 Wigan draw

Andy Warren

Published: 10:45 PM April 19, 2022
Updated: 11:01 PM April 19, 2022
Conor Chaplin wheels away after levelling the score 1-1.

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Wigan Athletic this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton 

Had little to do in the first half other than pick Will Keane's excellent header out of the net but proved his worth in the second. He first bailed out Janoi Donacien with a good save following a slack attempt to chest the ball back before making another good stop to keep out Keane. The striker managed to score twice, but the keeper can't really be questioned on those.

Janoi Donacien 

Got forward early on to probe at the Wigan box, getting beyond Wes Burns, and was a presence in the final third throughout a first half Town dominated while also having his hands full at the other end with the physicality of Stephen Humphrys. Was bailed out by his goalkeeper on 70 minutes when he attempted to chest the ball back to Walton far too casually, allowing Joe Bennett a shot which was ultimately saved. He immediately apologised. 7 

Janoi Donacien heads against Wigan.

Janoi Donacien heads against Wigan. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden 

Another good performance from the homegrown centre-half who appears to have a taste for moving out from the back after his solo run at Rotherham on Saturday. He did it a few times here, including one moment where he was frustrated by Macauley Bonne's lack of movement. Defended well but saw Keane step away from him and Tyreeq Bakinson for the opening goal.

Cameron Burgess 

Back in the side after suspension and performing well, as the big defender read the game well throughout this match and made some excellent interventions. Wigan brought physical threats to this game and Burgess helped deal with them well. He's certainly proved he can be a part of things next season. 

Wes Burns 

The Welshman was lively when called upon in this game as he worked up and down the right flank but, unusually for Ipswich of late, the Blues' attack wasn't as heavily focussed down his side as we have become used to. He put in the cross which led to Morsy's goal and contributed throughout.

Matt Penney in action early against Wigan.

Matt Penney in action early against Wigan. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Matt Penney 

Into the starting line-up but only lasted 45 minutes before limping out of the game at the break after suffering a knock following a heavy challenge. Had some decent moments going forward and put in a couple of dangerous crosses in a half Ipswich spent on the front foot. Defended well, too. A shame he was unable to manage the 90 minutes.

Sam Morsy 

The Town skipper looked up for this game against his old club and was involved in the biggest moments of it. His goal was excellent, as he thumped home a good Ipswich move, and it looked like it could be the winner. Had a tangle with Bennett which saw him booked as the Wigan man hit the deck. But it was soft in the extreme. Ipswich dominated the middle of the pitch and the skipper was a big part in that.

Sam Morsy reacts after being shown the yellow card.

Sam Morsy reacts after being shown the yellow card. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Tyreeq Bakinson 

A good display from the Bristol City loanee who seemed to pick up on every ball which ran loose in this game. That allowed his side to pick up possession in good positions, with Bakinson's efforts helping Ipswich dominate midfield. He was the closest man to Keane for the former Town man's opener and maybe could have been tighter there.

Conor Chaplin 

The attacker was at the centre of almost everything Town did as they dominated long spells of the first half, with a great ball to free Donacien and a turn on Kell Watts feeding Celina to shoot. But he really made his mark in the second period as he equalised with a driven shot after showing excellent composure. He's the man you want in that situation. An excellent display.

Wes Burns fouls Joe Bennett.

Wes Burns fouls Joe Bennett. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina 

Looked to create whenever he got the ball in this game, though it didn't always come off on a night where Town appeared to shoot more from outside the box than we've been used to. His free-kick led to Chaplin's goal, though perhaps more by luck than judgement. Delivered other good balls which team-mates couldn't connect with. 

Macauley Bonne 

In for a rare start but looked a little rusty at times, despite putting himself about throughout his time on the pitch. Was given a really good reception as he left the pitch, an example of how highly regarded he is here despite his struggles of late.

Dominic Thompson (for Penney, 46) 

A mixed night for the half-time substitute who nodded the ball back across goal to supply Morsy with his chance to net but then wasn't tight enough to stop the cross which led to Keane's second. He was caught a little flat-footed. Did his best to push Town forward in attack down the left.

James Norwood (for Bonne, 69) 

On for the final 20 minutes of this game and put himself about, though the ball didn't bounce kindly for him on too many occasions.

Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic
