Matchday Live: A big night for Town as McKenna takes first game

Kieran McKenna leads Ipswich Town for the first time this evening - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Wycombe Wanderers this evening. You can follow it live right here.

Tonight's game is an important one for the Blues, as Kieran McKenna takes charge of his first match since being appointed the club's new manager prior to Christmas.

A crowd of more than 26,000 is expected inside Portman Road, as Town take on a side they beat 4-1 just a couple of months ago.

It's been a difficult time since then for the Suffolk side, but the hope must be that the appointment of McKenna is the beginning of a road to better things.

You can follow the game live with us right here.