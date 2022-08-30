Wembley carrot and a chance to experiment - Town v Northampton

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town host Northampton Town in their opening Papa John's Trophy group match tonight. STUART WATSON previews the action.

COMPETITION RECAP

The EFL Trophy is contested by teams in the third and fourth tier of English football, plus 16 invited Under-21 sides from Category One academies (all Premier League clubs this season).

The 64 clubs are initially put in regionalised four-team groups, each one assigned an U21 side. Each team plays each other just once (with the U21s side having to play all three of their games away).

Each drawn group match goes to a penalty shootout, the winner of which claims a bonus point. The top two from each group progresses.

After that there are four rounds of knockout football - the first two of which are north/south regionalised - to determine which two sides face off in the final at Wembley Stadium.

TOWN IN THE TROPHY

In season one of playing in this competition, Ipswich reached the last 16. Paul Lambert's men finished second in the group, knocked Peterborough out on penalties and then lost 2-1 at Exeter City courtesy of a Lee Martin stoppage-time goal.

In 2020/21, the Blues finished bottom of their group behind Arsenal U21s, Gillingham and Crawley.

Last season, Paul Cook's men won the group, but then lost on penalties to Arsenal U21s at Portman Road.

WEMBLEY CARROT

A reminder that Ipswich are one of just six clubs in the top four divisions of English football not to have played at the new Wembley Stadium.

The other five are Blackburn, Accrington, Colchester, Hartlepool and Crawley.

Rotherham beat Sutton in last season's final. The Millers proved success in the competition doesn't have to be a poisoned chalice for the league as they also secured automatic promotion to the Championship. Bristol City (2015) and Barnsley (2016) did the same.

The 2019 final between Sunderland and Portsmouth was watched by a crowd of 85,021.

TWO DEBUTS

Richard Keogh and Dominic Ball have had to bide their time since signing for Town this transfer window.

Combative midfielder Ball, picked up early in the summer following his release by QPR, picked up an ankle injury towards the back end of pre-season.

Experienced defender Keogh, meanwhile, hasn't made a matchday squad since arriving from Blackpool on August 10.

Blues boss McKenna says both will make their debuts tonight.

PREDICTED LINE-UP

McKenna has said: "The group stages will be about minutes for the squad and the opportunity to look at different players."

He made 10 changes to his team for the 1-0 home loss to Colchester in the Carabao Cup earlier this month. I've got a feeling that none of the players that started Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Barnsley will start tonight.

Even with Corre Ndaba, Elkan Baggott, Matt Penney, Rekeem Harper and Idris El Mizouni all out on loan, there are still plenty of senior players still on the fringes.

A completely different XI could look like this: Vaclav Hladky; Kane Vincent-Young, Keogh, Cameron Burgess; Kyle Edwards, Ball, Cameron Humphreys, Greg Leigh; Sone Aluko, Tyreece John-Jules and Kayden Jackson.

Whether Town line up in the usual 3-4-2-1 system or not remains to be seen. McKenna has hinted he may use this competition to experiment with some 'different set-ups'.

THE COBBLERS

Northampton Town missed out on League Two automatic promotion in the most dramatic fashion last season.

Jon Brady's men raced into a 3-0 lead at Barrow on the final day, but they were pegged back to 3-1 and Bristol Rovers went on to thrash already-relegated Scunthorpe 7-0 and nick third spot on goals scored.

A play-off semi-final defeat followed against Mansfield.

Ex-Sunderland keeper Lee Burge and former Luton and Oxford United striker Danny Hylton were among those added this summer. The Cobblers are currently sixth in the fourth-tier standings after a start of W3 D2 L1.

Speaking after his side's 1-0 home loss to Doncaster on Saturday, Brady said: "We will go to Ipswich and try and be the best version of ourselves that we can be.

"We will make changes. There are some players who need minutes and we will look at that, but we will also be trying to win the game.

"Akin Odimayo came on on Saturday and will get minutes, so will Jack Sowerby, and we hope that Josh Eppiah will get some minutes too."

Town fans won't want reminding of the last time these two sides met, the Blues going down 3-0 at Sixfields in February 2021 in a game which pre-empted Paul Cook's 'Demolition Man' summer.



