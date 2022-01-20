Town working on loan deal for Bristol City midfielder

Ipswich Town are working on a loan deal for Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson (right). - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are working on a loan deal for Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

As first reported by Football Insider 247, the Blues are believed to be closing in on the addition of the 23-year-old for the remainder of the season.

London-born Bakinson came through the youth ranks at Luton before quickly being snapped up the Robins in 2017 when Mark Ashton was chief executive at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City's Tyreeq Bakinson made seven consecutive Championship starts before Christmas. - Credit: PA

After loan spells in League Two with Newport and Plymouth, he broke into the Bristol City first team at the start of last season.

The 6ft 3in midfielder has made 33 starts and 20 sub appearances for the South West club, including a run of seven Championship starts between October and December just gone. During that spell in the side he scored in a 1-0 win against Stoke, his eighth career goal.

However, he's slipped down the pecking order since then and Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has sanctioned a temporary exit.

When joining Plymouth in 2020, Bakinson said: “I will bring a bit of a presence in the midfield, I’m athletic and I try to play."

Bakinson would become Kieran McKenna's first signing as Blues boss. Earlier this month the Northern Irishman was asked how quickly he wanted to make additions to the squad. He said: "The club like to do the work early and they've been working on some players over the last few months.

"January is a long month, we have time and we want to make good rational decisions that will help us in the short-term but also fit into the long-term picture."

Bristol City triggered a one-year extension clause in Bakinson's contract back in November, meaning his current deal runs until 2023.

Town's current central midfield options are Sam Morsy, Lee Evans, Scott Fraser, Rekeem Harper, Tom Carroll, Jon Nolan and Idris El Mizouni.

Bakinson would fill the final free slot in Town's registered 22-man senior squad that was recently created by the sale of Toto Nsiala to Fleetwood.

He would become the third loanee at the club, alongside Bersant Celina and Macauley Bonne, with Louie Barry having been sent back to Aston Villa and Christian Walton having just signed permanently from Brighton.