Watch our special film on the anniversary of Ipswich Town's Wembley win in 2000

Andy Warren

Published: 8:03 AM May 29, 2022
Updated: 8:04 AM May 29, 2022
Ipswich Town won at Wembley 21 years ago today

Ipswich Town won at Wembley 22 years ago today - Credit: Archant - Credit: Archant

Today marks 22 years since Ipswich Town's play-off final success against Barnsley at Wembley in 2000.

In what remains the highlight of a generation's time supporting the Blues, George Burley's men finally made it over the hump after three-successive play-off disappointments.

The semi-final victory over Bolton will live with those present forever, while the final itself against Barnsley was the culmination of Burley's five years in charge.

Our special film celebrates the achievement of that side with the story is told by those who made it happen, including David Sheepshanks, Burley, Marcus Stewart, Matt Holland, David Johnson, Tony Mowbray, Kieron Dyer and James Scowcroft.

You can watch the film below.

