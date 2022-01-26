'It was worth it!' - Town co-owner has a celebration scar

Ipswich Town co-owner Brett Johnson has revealed he cut his head celebrating the team's 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon last night.

Two second half goals from Wes Burns made it four wins from five under new boss Kieran McKenna and lifted the Blues to within five points of the League One play-off places.

Johnson celebrated passionately in the stands when he witnessed Town's last-gasp 2-1 home win against Fleetwood back in October.

And it appears he brings the same energy to the celebrations when watching remotely from his LA home, alongside co-owner Mark Detmer, during breakfast/lunch hours.

Last night, he tweeted a picture of himself with a deep, zig-zag shaped cut above his left eyebrow with the words: "This happened while watching the @IpswichTown game. Let’s just say it was worth the three points and didn’t take away from the joy of my celebration. Off to get stitches. COYB!"