'It's on my mind... but you can't overthink' - Edwards on his search for first Town goal

Kyle Edwards is still searching for his first Ipswich Town goal - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kyle Edwards believes his first Ipswich Town goal is not too far away.

The winger, part of the Town side beaten by Arsenal’s Under 21s in the Papa John’s Trophy last night, has now made 19 appearances for his new club but is yet to find the net.

The 23-year-old is getting in good positions to attack the box and saw a decent effort fly wide following a probing run against Crewe on Sunday, with the winger admitting it’s now down to him to take his chance.

“I’m doing alright, I’m doing ok, but it’s about trying to get that goal now and help the team,” Edwards said.

Kyle Edwards takes a corner. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“It’s on my mind but you try to pull things back and hope it comes naturally. You can’t think about things too much. Hopefully in time it will come.

“If you overthink then you can end up rushing things or doing the things you wouldn’t usually do, so you need to stay calm and trust the process and your ability.

“From my younger days I was always scoring goals, so hopefully that comes soon. Then, hopefully, if I can get one I can get a few more.

“I’m getting chances and opportunities and I’m getting in good positions so it’s down to me now.”

Town’s defeat to the young Gunners came on a night when Paul Cook’s side let a two-goal lead slip away before ultimately losing on penalties, ending hopes of a trip to Wembley.

“It’s disappointing because this was a good competition and a chance to go to Wembley,” Edwards said.

“We were in control in the first half and maybe we dropped off too much in the second. They are good players and maybe we didn’t get as tight to them as we could. They got chances and they put them away.

“They are technical players who just want to pass the ball so it’s a different game which can be hard to adapt to.

“We wanted to get to Wembley and player who aren’t playing (in the league) need games, so this was important.”

Town are in cup action again this weekend when Barrow visit in round two of the FA Cup, with Edwards hopeful of progression to round three.

“It’s very important because the FA Cup is a big competition,” he said.

“The players who haven’t played that much in the league might get a chance in the FA Cup, so it’s a good opportunity to stay sharp.

“We have a good squad and good players all over the pitch, so we push each other.”