Town new boy Edwards to collaborate with Sheeran?

Published: 10:10 AM August 16, 2021

Ipswich Town new boy Kyle Edwards has joked he could collaborate with Ed Sheeran to release his next promotion celebrating rap track.

Under his artist name of 'Edwardo', the 23-year-old released 'Promotion Ting' after helping former club West Brom to Championship promotion in 2020. The well-produced music video has amassed close to 150,000 views on YouTube.





Now he is gunning for League One promotion with the Blues - a club who are sponsored by global music superstar Sheeran.





"I'd say that was a part-time, one-off kind of thing!" laughed Edwards, when asked about 'Promotion Ting'.

"My family is quite musically orientated. It's just something I like to do away from football.

"That was just to celebrate us going up really. I have done a lot of writing on my phone and it just felt like the right time for me to do it."

Ed Sheeran has sponsored Ipswich Town's kits for the 2021/22 season. - Credit: ITFC/PA Images/Yui Mok

Asked if he might record another track if Ipswich go up this season, he replied: "The pressure will be on to do another one - I know it! I have seen a lot of fans saying that already.

"It would be good. Ed Sheeran's here, he's a good musician, so hopefully I can talk to him and he can join as well! That's wouldn't be too bad!"

Edwards came through the youth ranks at West Brom. He left the Hawthorns in the summer after making one start and four sub appearances in the Premier League last season.

"They offered me a contract towards the end of last season, but I just felt it was time for me to get out and really play and show what I can do to everyone," he said.

"I'm 23, I came off the bench a lot of times, but I never really had a starting place.

"I knew Ipswich were interested in me a while back to be honest. Rek (Rekeem Harper) been telling me throughout.

"I was at Reading on trial at the start of pre-season, but they couldn't sign me because of the embargo. Then I went to Bournemouth. The gaffer there (Scott Parker) said I did well, but that they were quite strong down that side of the pitch and it wouldn't work.

"So I thought: 'Do you know what? Ipswich have shown me a lot of love from the start, let's go there and make it happen.

"I didn't really play in the Premier League as much as I would have liked last season, but when I did it was an amazing experience. Everyone wants to play in the Premier League because it's the best league in the world. For me, that's the the goal, to get back there one day."

Kyle Edwards on his debut at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Edwards immediately caught the eye with an electric debut, off the bench, in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Burton.

He hit the bar with one outrageous effort from way out on the left touchline.

"To be fair I thought it was floating in," he said. "I was nearly already celebrating, but the keeper got a touch to it. Hopefully the next time it will go in.

"I would describe myself as direct. I just try to get at players, try and create chances for other people and try and get shots off myself.

"I prefer playing on the left. I can go on the inside or the outside. We've had got some good strikers who love to attack crosses, the likes of Pigo (Joe Pigott) and Macauley (Bonne), so hopefully I can get a few assists.

"The manager has told me to just go and do my stuff, he's kind of given me licence to go. For me, as the player I am, those are the words you want to hear. It's always great to know the manager believes in what you are doing."



