'Bitter' exit, 'harsh' ban and new rivals - Tractor Girls' season starts Sunday

Ipswich Town Women's manager Joe Sheehan says his young squad has to take a 'humble' attitude into this new campaign.

The Tractor Girls reached the FA Cup quarter-final and looked on track to make it back-to-back promotions for much of last season, but ultimately fell short in their Premier South title tilt, finishing behind both Southampton and Oxford United.

Star defender Paige Peake promptly moved to the Saints, while fellow centre-half Lucy Egan was hit with a 182-day ban for 'slapping the hand' of the referee at the end of a frustrating 1-0 final day defeat at Portsmouth.

"Anyone who saw it would tell you it was like a high five movement. More of a low five, I guess," said Sheehan, reflecting on the Egan incident.

Lucy Egan is suspended until December for Ipswich Town Women. - Credit: Ross Halls

"Should she have done it? No. But do I think that warrants a seven month ban? Absolutely not.

"But we've accepted it and we've not made a song and dance about it. It's a harsh lesson and one that has ended up costing us even more with Paige moving on."

On that move, the Blues boss said: "I've known Paige a long time. She's incredibly driven and has her sights set on the top. She was an important part of our team and made it clear she wanted to leave as soon as the season ended.

"We think there would have been options for her in the Super League, but she wanted to join Southampton. Put it this way, that wasn't something I encouraged. We had developed a really healthy rivalry with them so, personally for me, they wouldn't have been a club I would have moved to. I think 90% of our players would say the same too.

Ipswich Town Women manager Joe Sheehan (right) says star defender Paige Peake (left) joining rivals Southampton left a 'bitter taste'. - Credit: Ross Halls

"So while I respect that she wanted to move on, it also leaves a slightly bitter taste that she chose Southampton. Nevertheless, we have to celebrate it as well because we've received a real significant transfer fee for a player we have developed. I'm sure Paige will go onto do big things and we'll use that money to help us move forward as a club too.

"That money has already enabled us to improved the infrastructure. Where the office is based at the training ground has moved, we've contracted more staff, improved nutrition, got more training kit and have financially supported Felixstowe to improve the playing surface."

Reflecting on last season's highs and lows, Sheehan said: "I'd known it was going to be between us and Southampton for about 15/16 months really. We both started really strong, we met unbeaten and then we won that first meeting in November. That was the first league game they had lost in four years. We were delighted and it hit them pretty hard.

"After Christmas we had a bit of a hiccup though. Much like the men's team, some of our toughest games were against the teams who didn't want to go toe-to-toe with us. Some of the teams fighting for their lives deployed the dark arts.

"We beat Southampton again, in the cup, had that fantastic sold-out quarter-final against West Ham, but ultimately we came up short in the league.

Ipswich Town Women beat Southampton twice last season but still lost out to them when it came to promotion. - Credit: Ross Halls

"What we've learnt from last season is not to get too distracted by who our immediate competitors may be. We showed our naivety when it came to disruption and distraction."

With no new signings made, Town will be relying on their next crop of homegrown talent being able to step up to third-tier football. Beyond goalkeeper Sarah Quantrill, midfielder Bonnie Horwood (who has been converted into a defender to fill the Peake/Egan void) and forward Natasha Thomas, it's a squad packed with teenagers.

Asked if promotion was a realistic pre-season ambition, Sheehan replied: "It is, yeah, but we have got to play better. Our aim was to win the league last season and we ended up third. We have to be humble enough to accept that.

"Instead of thinking about the big target this time, we're discussing day-to-day standards.

"Ultimately we have to perform. What we produce on the pitch at the moment is not where we want it to be. You get glimpses of our 'A' game, but that has to happen more regularly if we want to keep riding the momentum this club has built.

"We have to put on a better show for the people watching us."

Striker Natasha Thomas is pictured during the Ipswich Town Women's signing session at the recent Open Day. - Credit: Ross Halls

Quizzed as to where he thinks Town's big rivalries will come from this season, Sheehan said: "Oxford have not been beaten at home in 18 months, Watford have come down from the Championship, Cheltenham have come up with some momentum, Gillingham are always difficult to beat, MK Dons are trying to do things the right way... I think everyone is capable of tripping each other up. This is a year where four or five teams will quite fancy themselves, I think."

The Blues start their season with the visit of Portsmouth to the rebranded 'AGL Arena', Felixstowe on Sunday (2pm ko).

And the hope is that a boosted crowd will be in attendance after this summer's European Championships, won by England at Wembley, captured the imagination of the nation.

"England winning was obviously huge, but what I think was equally important was the quality of the tournament," said Sheehan. "I was dreading a bad goal or mistake in front of millions of people that would feed a certain stereotype. Instead, I think peoples' views were changed by seeing so much quality, pace and energy. Hopefully it's not only going to inspire younger girls, but also change the minds of some of those more sceptical about the women's game.

"We averaged just over 400 last season, so anything between that and 600 would be great on Sunday.





"As I said, we want to put on a show. I've been fortunate enough to be able to spend some time with Kieran (McKenna) and watch him and his staff work. There's a lot of what they do that we have tried to take into our practices. Supporters who watch both teams will hopefully be able to see the similarities."