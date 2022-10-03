Tractor Girls sting Wasps to make it four wins in a row

Match Report

Ipswich Town Women made it four wins on the bounce with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Crawley Wasps at AGL Arena in Felixstowe yesterday.

Goals from Bonnie Horwood, Freya Godfrey and Natasha Thomas secured all three points for the Tractor Girls.

Ipswich Town Women made it four wins on the bounce win after beating Crawley Wasps - Credit: Ross Halls

Manager Joe Sheehan made several changes from the side which comfortably dispatched QPR 7-0 in the FA WNL Cup last weekend, with first choice keeper Sarah Quantrill returning to the starting XI alongside Maria Boswell, Olivia Smith and Natasha Thomas, with new signing Godfrey making her home league debut.

The Blues started the game brightly, having a succession of early chances, with the main one coming from striker Thomas who looked almost certain to score, but her header was directed down onto the turf, bouncing up narrowly over the bar.

Town took the lead in the 19th minute, when Sarah Brasero-Carreira was brought down in the area and skipper Horwood stepped up to to confidently smash the penalty into the top left corner of the net for her first Town goal since the opening day of last season.

Bonnie Horwood scores from the penalty spot against Crawley Wasps - Credit: Ross Halls

Town then doubled their lead 10 minutes later, when Godfrey raced away from the Crawley defence, before finding the far corner with a neat outside of the foot finish for her first goal for the club on her home debut.

Natasha Thomas celebrates her goal with Maddie Biggs and Summer Hughes - Credit: Ross Halls

Despite a tougher test in the second half, the Blues scored their third to wrap up the win when Summer Hughes picked up the ball from Anna Grey's cross and delivered it into the centre for Thomas, who buried her header beyond the Crawley keeper.

The Blues were worthy of the three points in front of a crowd of 302, with them continuing their winning run. They now sit fifth in the league after a sluggish start to the season.

Freya Godfrey in action against Crawley Wasps - Credit: Ross Halls

Next up for the Tractor Girls is a trip to table-toppers Oxford United on Sunday, with Joe Sheehan's side looking to take points from the team that beat them twice last season.

Town: Quantrill, Boswell (Evans), O.Smith, Lafayette, Hughes, Horwood (c), King, Grey (A.Smith), Brasero-Carreira (Biggs), Godfrey (Wearing), Thomas

Ipswich Town Women manager Joe Sheehan pictured after the Crawley Wasps win - Credit: Ross Halls



